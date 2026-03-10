Four Massive Storylines At Oregon Ducks Pro Day

NFL scouts from all 32 teams will likely be in attendance to watch the Oregon Ducks annual Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, on March 17.

This is yet another opportunity for the future professional Ducks to get their face in front of organizations and show off their specific skill sets before the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman Building Off Strong NFL Combine Performance

Dillon Thieneman earned All-Big Ten Conference First Team and All-American Second Team honors in 2025, solidifying himself as one of the top safeties in all of college football.

At the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thieneman's stock rose dramatically. He posted a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, which was faster than Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. His vertical jump of 41 inches was the second-highest among safeties at the event.

Thieneman is going to play in the NFL for a very long time. He has the ball skills of a pass catcher and the eyes of a hawk when chasing down passes from all angles of the field. The comparisons to Phiadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean are real with his ability to wrap up opponents, collecting 302 total tackles during his two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers and one with Oregon.

He formally met with the Buffalo Bills during the week of the NFL Combine, who have the 26th overall selection.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq Looks to Lock Up Top Tight End in Draft Pool

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq made the most of every rep at the NFL Combine with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the fastest by a tight end since at least 2003. His vertical jump of 43.5 inches was the second-best ever by a tight end and his broad jump of 11-1 was the third-best ever by a tight end.

NFL offensive play callers are going to love Sadiq after what was seen during his final season with the Ducks. He had 51 receptions, 560 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 2025. Combining his route running, speed, hurdling, and catching abilities with his love to block makes Sadiq the total package. A generational talent at the position and just a man amongst men out there.

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon Hopes to Improve Stock

If any team is in need of an immediate starting offensive guard, look no further than Emmanuel Pregnon. He's on the cusp of either being a late day 1 or early day 2 draft pick.

The most first-round picks in a single NFL Draft for Oregon is two (1972, 2013, 2015, 2025). This year, there is a chance that three can be taken with Thieneman, Sadiq, and possibly Pregnon.

Pregnon formally met with the Houston Texans during the week of the NFL Combine, who have the 28th overall selection.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Alex Harkey Already Hearing From Multiple NFL Franchises

Offensive tackle Alex Harkey had private workouts scheduled with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. He had formal meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers at the NFL Combine. Harkey also met with the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos. Seems fair enough to say that almost half the league is intrigued.

After switching to offensive tackle after playing tight end with Tyler Junior College in Texas back in 2021, Harkey has grown into a bully on the line. He has loved violence during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, Texas State Bobcats, and Oregon.

He missed the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, due to an ankle injury suffered in the College Football Playoff, but plans to do all the athletic testing at the Ducks' Pro Day.

Other participants at Oregon's Pro Day are expected to include linebacker Bryce Boettcher, offensive tackle Isaiah World, cornerback Jadon Canady, wide receiver Malik Benson, and running back Noah Whittington.

The Ducks set a program record with 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That performance surpassed the previous school record of eight players drafted, which was set in 2024. Will another record be broken in 2026?

