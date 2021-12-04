LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah in Pac-12 Championship
When: Friday December 3, 2021, Approx. 5:14 p.m.
Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: ABC
Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline reporter)
Stream: FUBOTV
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Raido crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)
Live updates: Follow Dylan Reubenking and Max Torres on Twitter
----
- Brown throws to Isaah Crocker on a tipped ball for five yards, but an ineligible man downfield penalty is called. After review, it will be third down at the 30-yard-line negating the penalty.
- Brown throws incomplete to Troy Franklin as the two miscommunicated.
- Brown carries for a first down, racing past a Utes linebacker to get to the marker.
- McGee returns the punt to the 15.
Oregon drive 5:32:
----
- On third-and-7, Rising overthrows Covey deep downfield.
- Utes are called for a false start.
- Thomas barrels through multiple defenders for five yards.
- Rising throws to a contested Covey and throws a perfect ball with Jamal Hill grabbing him. First down for Utah.
- TJ Pledger comes in and carries for five yards, but a hold is called against Nick Ford.
- Covey returns the punt deep in his own territory and appears to be stopped, but DJ James hangs on to his face mask. Utes take over at the 32.
----
Utah drive 7:51:
----
- Brown dumps it off to Dye, who is tackled by Brandon McKinney short of the first down.
- Brown keeps, but Devin Lloyd brings him down for a yard.
- Alex Forsyth dribbles the snap to Brown, who throws it up to Kris Hutson and incomplete.
- Dye gets great blocking up front and runs forward for a first down. Ducks going to the run more frequently to start than the game two weeks ago.
- Travis Dye's first carry goes for two yards on first-and-5.
- Anthony Brown keeps for no gain, but Utah had a defender lined up in the neutral zone at the snap.
- Seven McGee returns the kickoff to the 26.
----
Oregon drive 10:42:
----
- Thomas carries right up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown. PAT is GOOD. 7-0 Utah (10:47 1Q)
- Rising throws to Jaylen Dixon in the corner of the end zone, but Mykael Wright is called for a defensive pass interference.
- Rising's pass bounces off the hands of an open Cole Fotheringham. Third down for Utah.
- Sewell brings down Rising for a loss of two.
- Rising throws to an open Covey who skates past Noah Sewell for a first down into the red zone.
- Rising throws to Solomon Enis in a tight window with Mykael Wright in coverage. Utes get the first down in the middle of the field - similar start to two weeks ago.
- Rising pushes the pile for the first down up to midfield.
- Rising carries for three yards but comes up short of the first down. Fourth-and-1 coming.
- Tavion Thomas' first carry is stopped by Kristian Williams for one yard.
- Cameron Rising throws to an open Devaughn Vele for five yards.
- Covey returns the opening kickoff to the 39.
Utah drive 14:50:
----
- Oregon has won the toss and deferred to the second half.
----
Pregame
- Cornerback Mykael Wright, linebacker Noah Sewell, and tight end/defensive end DJ Johnson are dressed and going through warmups.
- CJ Verdell is on the sidelines, as well as Oregon legend Marcus Mariota, who will be an honorary captain tonight.
