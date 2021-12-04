Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah in Pac-12 Championship

    Keep it here for your updates from Allegiant Stadium for the Pac-12 title.
    Author:

    When: Friday December 3, 2021, Approx. 5:14 p.m.

    Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

    TV: ABC

    Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline reporter)

    Stream: FUBOTV

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Raido crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

    Live updates: Follow Dylan Reubenking and Max Torres on Twitter 

    ----

    - Brown throws to Isaah Crocker on a tipped ball for five yards, but an ineligible man downfield penalty is called. After review, it will be third down at the 30-yard-line negating the penalty.

    - Brown throws incomplete to Troy Franklin as the two miscommunicated.

    - Brown carries for a first down, racing past a Utes linebacker to get to the marker.

    - McGee returns the punt to the 15.

    Oregon drive 5:32:

    ----

    - On third-and-7, Rising overthrows Covey deep downfield.

    - Utes are called for a false start.

    - Thomas barrels through multiple defenders for five yards.

    - Rising throws to a contested Covey and throws a perfect ball with Jamal Hill grabbing him. First down for Utah.

    - TJ Pledger comes in and carries for five yards, but a hold is called against Nick Ford.

    - Covey returns the punt deep in his own territory and appears to be stopped, but DJ James hangs on to his face mask. Utes take over at the 32.

    ----

    Utah drive 7:51:

    ----

    - Brown dumps it off to Dye, who is tackled by Brandon McKinney short of the first down.

    - Brown keeps, but Devin Lloyd brings him down for a yard.

    - Alex Forsyth dribbles the snap to Brown, who throws it up to Kris Hutson and incomplete.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Allegiant Stadium
    Play
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    Keep it here for updates on Friday's Pac-12 title game

    Mario Cristobal Colorado 2 Cropped
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Miami Making a Run at Mario Cristobal for Potential Head Coach Job

    Oregon is believed to be negotiating another contract extension with its head coach

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon State Cropped
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Football: Five Questions Ahead of the Pac-12 Championship

    The Ducks and the Utes are ready to battle it out in Las Vegas

    - Dye gets great blocking up front and runs forward for a first down. Ducks going to the run more frequently to start than the game two weeks ago.

    - Travis Dye's first carry goes for two yards on first-and-5.

    - Anthony Brown keeps for no gain, but Utah had a defender lined up in the neutral zone at the snap.

    - Seven McGee returns the kickoff to the 26.

    ----

    Oregon drive 10:42:

    ----

    - Thomas carries right up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown. PAT is GOOD. 7-0 Utah (10:47 1Q)

    - Rising throws to Jaylen Dixon in the corner of the end zone, but Mykael Wright is called for a defensive pass interference.

    - Rising's pass bounces off the hands of an open Cole Fotheringham. Third down for Utah.

    - Sewell brings down Rising for a loss of two.

    - Rising throws to an open Covey who skates past Noah Sewell for a first down into the red zone.

    - Rising throws to Solomon Enis in a tight window with Mykael Wright in coverage. Utes get the first down in the middle of the field - similar start to two weeks ago.

    - Rising pushes the pile for the first down up to midfield.

    - Rising carries for three yards but comes up short of the first down. Fourth-and-1 coming.

    - Tavion Thomas' first carry is stopped by Kristian Williams for one yard.

    - Cameron Rising throws to an open Devaughn Vele for five yards.

    - Covey returns the opening kickoff to the 39.

    Utah drive 14:50:

    ----

    - Oregon has won the toss and deferred to the second half.

    ----

    Pregame

    - Cornerback Mykael Wright, linebacker Noah Sewell, and tight end/defensive end DJ Johnson are dressed and going through warmups.

    - CJ Verdell is on the sidelines, as well as Oregon legend Marcus Mariota, who will be an honorary captain tonight.

    You may also like:

    REPORT: Miami making a run at Mario Cristobal for next head coach

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Allegiant Stadium
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    1 hour ago
    Mario Cristobal Colorado 2 Cropped
    Football

    REPORT: Miami Making a Run at Mario Cristobal for Potential Head Coach Job

    2 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon State Cropped
    Football

    Oregon Football: Five Questions Ahead of the Pac-12 Championship

    4 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-iii-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    Dec 2, 2021
    seven-mcgee-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    Dec 2, 2021
    Raleek Brown Mater Dei
    Recruiting

    Elite RB Raleek Brown Commits to USC, Reunites With Lincoln Riley

    Dec 2, 2021
    Mario Cristobal Stanford 3
    Recruiting

    Oregon Falls in Latest 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings

    Dec 2, 2021
    Oregon N.I.L Airbnb Jersey
    News

    WATCH: Noah Sewell Unveils House Tour of Storytelling Home With Duck Legends

    Dec 2, 2021