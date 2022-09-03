The No. 11 Oregon Ducks begin their season and the Dan Lanning era on Saturday afternoon against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

It's been a long offseason full of stories from a head coaching search, big recruitments, transfers and even the news of college football playoff expansion that broke on Friday.

Check back here often as we track the latest updates and information from Oregon's season opener.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

When: Saturday Sept. 3, 2022 at approx. 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: ABC

Broadcast Crew: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197



-Broadcast crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-Game Show)

Betting odds: Oregon +17

Note: Most recent updates will be at the top of the story

Georgia goes on to win 49-3 over Oregon.

1:22 4Q: Oregon used a heavy dose of Jordan James to move the ball down the field and all the way deep into Georgia territory but they were ultimately unable to get into the end zone.

10:12 4Q: Oregon gets its first defensive stop of the game vs. backup Carson Beck. The Bulldogs had scored on the previous seven straight possessions.

12:57 4Q: The Ducks get eight yards on three runs and punt the ball back to Georgia.

14:50 4Q: Carson Beck passes to Kendall Milton on a slip screen that's taken 18 yards for a touchdown. PAT good. Georgia leads 49-3.

Fourth quarter

End of 3Q: Carson Beck comes in at quarterback as it looks like Stetson Bennett's day is done. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton continue to roll on the ground and through the air. Georgia leads 42-3.

4:26 3Q: Three incomplete passes forces another Oregon punt.

5:20 3Q: The Bulldogs can't be stopped as they remain perfect on third down. Whether it's short passes or running it up the gut they're moving the ball. Bennett lobs a jump ball up to Mitchell for a touchdown. GEORGIA LEADS 42-3.

Georgia keeps churning on offense and Jeffrey Bassa was down on the field looking like he got shaken up but he was able to walk off the field.

9:17 3Q: Sean Dollars runs for a first down on 3rd and 12 but Oregon can't do anything with the rest of the drive, which leads to a Nix punt.

12:17 3Q: Georgia opened up the half right where they left off. Bennett connects with McConkey for chunk yardage. Mitchell and McIntosh move the ball another 20 yards through the air before Kendall Milton takes it 12 yards for a touchdown. GEORGIA LEADS 35-3.

Oregon gets the ball back and moves the ball on some quick pass plays but can't get any points out of it. Georgia leads the half 28-3 and will receive the ball.

0:57 2Q: The Ducks get some pressure on Bennett who scrambles and connects with Ladd McConkey for his second touchdown of the day. Pat is good. GEORGIA LEADS 28-3.

Ladd McConkey gets the ball for a catch and run over the middle. The ball comes loose at the end of the play but the officials rule him down. Bennett connects with McIntosh for a 30+ pass on a wheel route to get Georgia inside the five.

3:57 2Q: Camden Lewis 35-yard field goal is good. GEORGIA LEADS 21-3.

The Ducks get the ball into the red zone but a false start is moved the ball back. Nix fires intended for Ferguson but can't connect.

A trick play ends up in a first down after Nix scrambles out of the pocket. A quick pass out wide to Whittington is completed and Georgia gets flagged for unnecessary roughness for slamming Whittington to the ground. First down Oregon.

Pass over the middle complete to Seven McGee. Short Cardwell dive for a first down. Nix finds Chase Cota for a first down.

8:25 2Q: Georgia continues to move the ball with ease, using runs from Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to set up a short touchdown run for Kenny McIntosh. GEORGIA LEADS 21-0

Justin Flowe laid a big hit on Stetson Bennett and gets called for roughing the passer. After being reviewed for targeting the referees rule that it wasn't targeting. The completion to Mitchell goes for 27 yards after the flag.

12:11 2Q: Nix takes a deep shot up the right sideline for Dont'e Thornton and can't connect. Short pass to Irving goes 16 yards. A horse collar tackle adds another 15 yards. Just when Oregon's offense looks like it's starting to move Nix throws a pick as the Ducks approach the red zone. Christopher Smith gets the interception.

Two dive plays get very little yardage. Nix finds Sean Dollars out of the backfield on a quick pass for a first down.

15:00: Bennett keeps it on the QB boot leg and takes it in for a touchdown. PAT GOOD. Georgia leads 14-0.

Second quarter

End of the first: Darnell Washington takes it 25 yards up the sideline, evading multiple tackles. Bowers picks up another 30 yards with a catch over the middle. Bennett connects with McConkey for 25 yards as the Bulldogs continue to gash Oregon through the air and take advantage of poor tackling. Georgia has the ball inside the Oregon five-yard line.

3:32 1Q: The Ducks are using a lot of backs and tight ends, as all four backs have seen carries already. Patrick Herbert, Ferguson and Moliki Matavao have all been involved early. Nix's deep pass intended for Seven McGee INTERCEPTED by Malaki Starks around the 10-yard line.

Chris Smith drops Noah Whittington for a loss in the backfield, but he gets almost all of it back on the next run. A couple of quick screens to Byron Cardwell move the ball a few yards each time.

6:15 1Q: Bennett scrambles for five yards on a designed QB run. Forces a third down. Adonai Mitchell gets the grab to convert. First and goal. Ladd McConkey runs for a touchdown. PAT good. Georgia Leads 7-0.

Quick passes to Bowers and McIntosh moving the ball quickly down the field. A couple of missed tackles early by the Ducks defense. Bennett fires a third down pass to convert and move into the red zone.

11:33 1Q: Aumavae-Laulu hit with a false start on the opening drive. Completions to Ferguson, Cota, Thornton on opening drive. After two first downs, a third-down pass to Irving is dropped. Ducks punt

Starting O-line from left to right: Bass, Walk, Forsyth, Jones, Aumavae-Laulu

Ducks win the toss, Bo Nix gets the start at quarterback

First quarter

Pregame

-Oregon captains Bo Nix, Jamal Hill, Brandon Dorlus, Alex Forsyth

-OL/DL Jackson Powers-Johnson not dressed out in full pads. Won't play vs. Georgia

