Oregon Ducks Recruiting SEC Freshman Edge Rusher in Transfer Portal
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks have reached out regarding the status of the SEC's Florida Gators true freshman edge rusher Jayden Woods, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. The other schools that are showing interest are the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Woods entered the transfer portal after Gators coach Billy Napier was fired, who was recently hired by the Sun Belt Conference's James Madison Dukes. A return to Gainesville is still on the table for Woods.
Woods, one of the top pass rushers in the sport despite being only 19 years old, finished the 2025 season with 27 total tackles (16 assisted, 11 solo), 3.5 sacks (tied for No. 1 on the Gators' defense), one interception, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He came off the bench mostly after only starting two games and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Per 247 Sports, the 6-3, 250-pound prospect ranks as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 3 overall player available in the transfer portal. Woods is a four-star talent.
Future of Oregon's Defense
Current co-defensive coordinator/defensive back coach Chris Hampton has been rumored to be the replacement for defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. He will be moving on to his alma mater, the California Golden Bears, to be the new head coach in Berkeley.
What current Ducks are coming back for the 2026 season? Redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced that he will return to Eugene next season and be a veteran presence for coach Dan Lanning. Junior linebacker Jerry Mixon has a chance to put his name on the national map.
After redshirt freshman defensive end Aaron Flowers and freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr.'s breakout campaigns, the pair looks to be the faces of the Ducks' defense.
Will junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman, junior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and junior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington come back to school? All athletes participating in the College Football Playoff have until Jan. 23, four days after the national championship, to enter their name into the draft pool.
MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch
MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
A Quarterback Name to Monitor in Transfer Portal
Another top recruit that has been connected to the Pacific Northwest program through the transfer portal is Arizona State Sun Devils redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt. The West Linn native led his team as a redshirt freshman to the College Football Playoff and was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman/Newcomer of the Year in 2024.
Oregon's decision to go after a quarterback in the transfer portal is all dependent on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's impending NFL decision.
Moore and Heisman Trophy-winning Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza are considered to be the top two prospects for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The pair of talents go head-to-head on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN at the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.