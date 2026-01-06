Oregon Ducks Recruiting SEC Freshman Edge Rusher in Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks have reached out regarding the status of the SEC's Florida Gators true freshman edge rusher Jayden Woods, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. The other schools that are showing interest are the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Woods entered the transfer portal after Gators coach Billy Napier was fired, who was recently hired by the Sun Belt Conference's James Madison Dukes. A return to Gainesville is still on the table for Woods.

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Jayden Woods (15) celebrates following an interception against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Woods, one of the top pass rushers in the sport despite being only 19 years old, finished the 2025 season with 27 total tackles (16 assisted, 11 solo), 3.5 sacks (tied for No. 1 on the Gators' defense), one interception, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He came off the bench mostly after only starting two games and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Per 247 Sports, the 6-3, 250-pound prospect ranks as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 3 overall player available in the transfer portal. Woods is a four-star talent.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) celebrates his interception during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Future of Oregon's Defense

Current co-defensive coordinator/defensive back coach Chris Hampton has been rumored to be the replacement for defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. He will be moving on to his alma mater, the California Golden Bears, to be the new head coach in Berkeley.

What current Ducks are coming back for the 2026 season? Redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced that he will return to Eugene next season and be a veteran presence for coach Dan Lanning. Junior linebacker Jerry Mixon has a chance to put his name on the national map.

After redshirt freshman defensive end Aaron Flowers and freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr.'s breakout campaigns, the pair looks to be the faces of the Ducks' defense.

Will junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman, junior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and junior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington come back to school? All athletes participating in the College Football Playoff have until Jan. 23, four days after the national championship, to enter their name into the draft pool.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Quarterback Name to Monitor in Transfer Portal

Another top recruit that has been connected to the Pacific Northwest program through the transfer portal is Arizona State Sun Devils redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt. The West Linn native led his team as a redshirt freshman to the College Football Playoff and was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman/Newcomer of the Year in 2024.

Oregon's decision to go after a quarterback in the transfer portal is all dependent on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's impending NFL decision.

Moore and Heisman Trophy-winning Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza are considered to be the top two prospects for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The pair of talents go head-to-head on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN at the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.