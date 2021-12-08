Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Safeties Coach Marcel Yates Heading to Texas Tech

    Yates was in just his first year with the Ducks.
    Author:

    Oregon Safeties Coach Marcel Yates is heading to Texas Tech where he will join Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

    Yates was in his first year as the secondary coach at Oregon after coming to Eugene with DeRuyter from Cal prior to the 2021 season. This season Oregon saw strong play from numerous players in the secondary, but the best performances came from Verone McKinley III and Bennett Williams, who suffered a serious injury and missed most of the season but could be coming back for the Alamo Bowl.

    Yates is the latest member of the Oregon staff to take another job with Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead and Tim DeRuyter all departing in the past week. Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal is expected to join Cristobal on his staff at Miami. 

    In the meantime, the Ducks have tabbed Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon the interim head coach as they prepare for the early signing period, which is just one week from Wednesday on Dec. 15.

    So far there are reports that the Ducks interviewed BYU Head Coach Kilani Sitake to be the team's next leader, as the pressure continues to build in Eugene to name the football program's next head coach.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Oregon Football Helmet
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Safeties Coach Marcel Yates Headed to Texas Tech

    The Ducks have seen multiple coaches leave Eugene in the past week

    Tim DeRuyter
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Tim DeRuyter Expected to Become Next DC at Texas Tech

    Oregon has now lost both of its coordinators in less than a week

    devion-harmon-vs-arizona-state
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon Slotted at No. 6 in Latest SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    The Ducks don't look like one of the Pac-12's elite teams yet

    You may also like:

    REPORT: Tim DeRuyter headed to Texas Tech

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Oregon Football Helmet
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Safeties Coach Marcel Yates Headed to Texas Tech

    6 minutes ago
    Tim DeRuyter
    Football

    REPORT: Tim DeRuyter Expected to Become Next DC at Texas Tech

    34 minutes ago
    devion-harmon-vs-arizona-state
    Basketball

    Oregon Slotted at No. 6 in Latest SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    15 hours ago
    Anthony Brown Pac-12 Title
    Football

    Sports Illustrated Bowl Season Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    16 hours ago
    brandon-dorlus-vs-ucla
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Earn a Dozen All-Pac-12 Selections

    17 hours ago
    Jahlil Florence Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    The Latest With Oregon and Jahlil Florence

    18 hours ago
    Alex Mirabal Oregon State
    Football

    Alex Mirabal Expected to Join Mario Cristobal at Miami

    21 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA
    Football

    How Mario Cristobal's Departure Will Affect Oregon Recruiting

    22 hours ago