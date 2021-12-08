REPORT: Oregon Safeties Coach Marcel Yates Headed to Texas Tech

Yates was in just his first year with the Ducks.

Oregon Safeties Coach Marcel Yates is heading to Texas Tech where he will join Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Yates was in his first year as the secondary coach at Oregon after coming to Eugene with DeRuyter from Cal prior to the 2021 season. This season Oregon saw strong play from numerous players in the secondary, but the best performances came from Verone McKinley III and Bennett Williams, who suffered a serious injury and missed most of the season but could be coming back for the Alamo Bowl.

Yates is the latest member of the Oregon staff to take another job with Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead and Tim DeRuyter all departing in the past week. Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal is expected to join Cristobal on his staff at Miami.

In the meantime, the Ducks have tabbed Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon the interim head coach as they prepare for the early signing period, which is just one week from Wednesday on Dec. 15.

So far there are reports that the Ducks interviewed BYU Head Coach Kilani Sitake to be the team's next leader, as the pressure continues to build in Eugene to name the football program's next head coach.

REPORT: Tim DeRuyter headed to Texas Tech

