What Oregon Ducks Fans Need to Know About James Madison Before Playoff Game

The College Football Playoff field is set, and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) have drawn the No. 12 James Madison Dukes (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt), champions of the Sun Belt Conference. The CFP matchup will be the first time ever that these two programs have met.

This is Oregon's second straight trip to the College Football Playoff and its first time ever hosting a game on campus. Students will be on Christmas break for the duel, but Ducks fans should still have a loud and influential presence.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks couldn't have asked for a better first-round matchup on that portion of the bracket. The winner at Autzen Stadium in two weeks will then get the Big 12 Conference champions, No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, with a possible rematch against the Big Ten Conference champions, No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, after that.

Oregon wouldn't have to run into the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes or the SEC champions, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, until the national championship on Jan. 19, 2026. The Ducks' geographical path to the title game would go from Eugene, Oregon, to Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, then Atlanta, Georgia, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and finally back to Miami.

The Pacific Northwest program will have plenty of time to prepare for its first-round assignment and have time to get healthy while doing so. Lanning met with media members after Selection Sunday to speak about James Madison.

"I know our players are excited to play this team. Just really getting started, hopping in, and evaluating these guys better. Watch them a little bit this afternoon. Obviously, they have a really talented team. Coach Chesney has done a really good job with these guys. They've been really successful in several games," Lanning said.

"Just looking through it this morning, I think they've had nine games where they rushed forward 200 yards, and that's a common component for them and their success," the Oregon coach continued. "Played really good defense and really good special teams."

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney argues a call with an official during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney's Group From Harrisonburg, Virginia

In a home-field environment at Bridgeforth Stadium, James Madison beat the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt title game by a score of 31-14. That was despite going 2-for-14 on third-down attempts, but still finishing with 411 total rushing yards.

The Dukes have a dynamic running attack and run defense that nears the top in many different national categories across the sport of college football.

No. 6 rushing offense: 245.8 yards per game

Eighth-most plays of 40 yards or more: 20 plays

No. 10 scoring offense: 37.3 points per game

No. 2 total defense: 247.6 yards per game

No. 10 scoring defense: 15.8 per game

No. 2 rushing defense: 76.2 yards per game

James Madison coach Bob Chesney formally announced that he will be taking the UCLA Bruins job at the start of December, but still will coach the Dukes in the College Football Playoff. The same goes for Oregon's defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi (newest head coach with the California Golden Bears), and offensive coordinator Will Stein (newest head coach with the Kentucky Wildcats).

The name to watch for in Chesney's unit is redshirt senior running back Wayne Knight. On the ground through the first 12 games, he has collected 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries. Knight also had 379 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air on 37 receptions in 2025.

Junior trio of A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Bear Alexander of the Ducks' defensive line will be up for the challenge that Knight presents offensively with his feet.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) tries to avoid the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

How to Watch

Oregon season ticket holders can secure their seats before 11 a.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 8. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The Saturday, Dec. 20 matchup with the Dukes will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT/HBO Max.

Oregon is a 20.5-point favorite against James Madison on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for the Ducks is -1800 and +920 for the Dukes. The point total is set at 50.5.

