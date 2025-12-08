Watch James Madison React to Securing College Football Playoff Bid Against Oregon

In a classroom at James Madison University, the No. 12 Dukes football team sprung off purple streamers with cheers and a boisterous fight song chorus to celebrate their inclusion in the College Football Playoff, in which they captioned the video, "Earned."

Their first ever appearance in the playoffs, and any major FBS post season game, the Dukes will take on the No. 5 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20. According to DraftKings, Oregon is currently favored by 20.5 points over James Madison.

One of the lesser known programs for mainstream fans in the playoffs this year, JMU only transitioned from an FCS team to FBS in 2022, and has since experienced a meteoric rise in their program with a story leading across the country from their home turf in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Eugene, Oregon.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Matthew Sluka (9) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Sun Belt Bullies

Going 12-1 in their 2025 regular season campaign, JMU defeated the Troy Trojans 31-14 to secure the Sun Belt Conference championship on Friday. Though the Dukes recorded 7 penalties for 80 yards, JMU finished with 411 yards of total offense, eclipsing the Trojan's 177 total offensive yards.

Starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III (2,533 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on the season) recorded his lowest completion percentage of the season in the championship with 40 percent. Though the passing game was stagnant for Barnett, his run game was strong, as the No. 2 rusher for the Dukes in the championship with 99 yards and a touchdown off 12 chances.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Duke Knight

JMU's star running back Wayne Knight continued to dominate like he'd been doing all season (1,263 yards and 9 touchdowns off 190 carries this season) with 10.1 yards per attempt against Troy, putting up 212 yards and a touchdown to clinch the Sun Belt title.

The junior even punched in the longest rush of his career for a 73-yard touchdown at the top of the second quarter. Knight is a huge reason the Dukes achieved their first ever playoff bid and a season with only one loss to the 8-4 ACC Louisville Cardinals (the only power four conference team JMU played this season).

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals Recruitment of 5-Star Anthony Jones from Alabama

MORE: Meet the Most Underrated Signees In Oregon's Recruiting Class

MORE: Five Things to Know About Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney talks with tight end Lacota Dippre (15) during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Defensive Challenge

With a run-heavy offense reliant on Knight, JMU also boasts a top defense going into their playoff game against Oregon. The Dukes shine in their linebacker corps and ability to shut down their opponent's rushing plays, ranking No. 3 in the nation for opponents' yards per game (255.9) and yards per rush (2.5).

JMU's defense features junior linebacker Drew Spinogatti, who clocked in three quarterback hurries against Troy. Senior linebacker Trent Handrick also leads JMU with 94 tackles on the season so far.

Duke coach Bob Chesney, who is 21-5 in his two seasons as JMU's coach, is a defensive minded coach similar to Duck coach Dan Lanning. Chesney will be coaching the Dukes through their playoff run before departing the program to join the UCLA Bruins as their head coach.

Though the 2,809 mile trip from Harrisonburg to Eugene gives the Dukes quite the trek to see their team, this appearance being the first for JMU might bring in some fanfare from across the country. However, Oregon will have a strong home-field advantage as a heavy favorite in the first round.