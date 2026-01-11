Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon

Oregon Ducks outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft and returning to school for their final seasons of eligibility. Tuioti and Uiagalelei join Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and defensive lineman Bear Alexander as draft-eligible players that are choosing to play for Ducks coach Dan Lanning for one final season.

Tuioti finished the season with 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 33 solo tackles. Uiagalelei, on the other hand, recorded six sacks, two forced fumbles, and 19 solo tackles. Safe to say, the Ducks are returning two of their most productive defensive linemen for the 2026 season.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The departure of Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who was hired to be the head coach at Cal, has seemingly not had an impact on Uiagalelei, Tuioti, and Alexander to return to Eugene. With the announcements of Tuioti and Uiagalelei, the Ducks are expected to have one of the best defensive fronts in the Big Ten if not the nation. Freshman outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt flashed in limited action as a true freshman and is likely going to see his role increase as a sophomore.

Additionally, outside linebacker Blake Purchase announced he is entering the transfer portal on Sunday, perhaps in reaction to both Tuioti and Uiagalelei returning to Oregon.

Other Oregon Ducks With NFL Draft Decisions

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the band getting back together, how will it impact the impending decisions of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and Dillon Thieneman? Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and tight end Jamari Johnson also all have decisions to make regarding their future.

Oregon's season ended with a blowout loss to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and the sour taste of that defeat could be motivating some Ducks to return to school.

Moore spoke to the media after the loss on Friday night, and he revealed that he had still not yet made a decision by then.

"I knew that question was coming. Yeah. I want to soak this moment up. That's most important. Just giving hugs and just thank yous to my teammates, but at the end of the day, I don't know my decision yet. I'm going to talk to Coach Lanning and talk to my family and everybody, but at the end of the day, I don't want to think about that right now. I just want to think about my teammates and give love to them. Appreciate you though," Moore said.

