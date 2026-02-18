Oregon Ducks Four-Star Recruiting Target Zane Rowe Reveals Commitment Timeline

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s 2027 recruiting class continues to grow. The program could add a sixth commitment in March.

Four-star defensive line recruit Zane Rowe set his commitment date for March 13, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Defensive Lineman Zane Rowe’s Recruitment

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rowe is a recruit that the Ducks have been pursuing for quite some time now. Oregon offered Rowe back in June 2023 and continues to maintain a connection with him. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti recently visited Rowe in January.

The four-star’s finalists include the Washington Huskies, North Carolina Tar Heels, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ducks. Rowe previously committed to the Sooners in April 2024 but decommitted in January 2025.

It’s set to be a competitive battle with the Sooners for Rowe’s commitment, but the Ducks seem to be in a good spot. Rowe told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that development is an important factor in where he commits.

“They have two DE going in the first round and another coming back for his senior year, so the depth chart is playing a big role. They’re recruiting my family and me, and came to visit me at school and showed my parents and me the plan,” Rowe told Spiegelman. “They showed their track record with Texas guys like Dakorien Moore. For them to come to DFW and then go play in Eugene, that’s the furthest you can go from Texas, so if you have success and thrive there, it’s a big deal to me.”

Oregon’s Defensive Line Development

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks have successfully developed recruits into NFL Draft selections since Lanning took over as coach. The defensive line is a position that continuously turns starters into early draft picks.

Oregon’s 2025 defensive line starters decided to return for another season instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington were both projected to be selected in the first few rounds, as were edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

In 2025, the first Duck drafted was defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. Harmon spent one season at Oregon after transferring from Michigan State. He thrived in Lanning’s system and went on to get selected with the 21st pick in the first round. Defensive end Jordan Burch and defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell joined Harmon as 2025 draft picks. Both Burch and Caldwell went in the third round.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Whether it’s a transfer like Harmon and Alexander or a homegrown recruit like Uiagalelei and Washington, Lanning has proven to turn his defensive line talent into All-Conference players and future pros. That should be appealing to recruits like Rowe who have big ambitions.

There will also be opportunities for recruits to play a major role for Oregon as true freshmen. Alexander, Washington, Uiagalelei and Tuioti are all anticipated to exit the program for the next level after the 2026 season. That provides plenty of chances for young players to seize a starting role, or at least a key rotational role, in 2027 and beyond.