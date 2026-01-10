Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' season came to a close as they fell to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers 56-22 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Friday night. The Hoosiers dominated the Ducks from the start as a pick-six return by Indiana defensive end D’Angelo Ponds ignited what was a sensational performance in all three phases by coach Curt Cignetti’s group.

With the Ducks now entering the offseason and Indiana advancing to the national championship, many Oregon fans are now anxiously awaiting quarterback Dante Moore’s decision on whether to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or return to Eugene for the 2026 season.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Entering the Peach Bowl, Moore was projected to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper’s NFL mock draft. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raider.

Dante Moore's Performance In Oregon's Peach Bowl Loss To Indiana

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) calls a play on the line of scrimmage against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Friday night’s Peach Bowl matchup against the Hoosiers, however, was not the performance that Moore and Oregon’s high-powered offense hoped for, and could cause the Oregon quarterback to reconsider going to the NFL next season. In the Peach Bowl loss to the Hoosiers, Moore threw for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 24-of-39 passing.

While Moore and the Ducks responded to a pick-six on the first play of the game with a touchdown pass to tight end Jamari Johnson, Oregon turned the ball over three times on its first five offensive possessions. Oregon’s two fumbles helped Indiana to pour it on to take a 35-7 lead heading into halftime, putting the game out of reach.

What Would Returning To Oregon For Another Season Mean For Moore?

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While it seems hard to pass up the opportunity to get selected No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft, the way Oregon lost to the Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl could have Moore motivated to return for one more season with a second shot at delivering the Ducks their first national championship in program history. The Ducks' Peach Bowl loss was, obviously, not the way anyone envisions his Oregon career coming to a close.

If Moore were to return for another season for the Ducks, he could be considered by many to be one of the top preseason contenders for the Heisman Trophy. After playing backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2024, Moore has only played one full season as a starting quarterback for the Ducks, and returning to Eugene for more experience on what will still be a young, talented Oregon team may be a reason to stay.

Following Oregon’s Peach Bowl loss to the Hoosiers, Moore finishes the season for the Ducks throwing for 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with No. 13-ranked QBR of 79.0.

As for what Moore will decide, the decision is ultimately up to what he thinks is best for himself and his football career. Moore, like Mendoza, is very outspoken about his faith in God, an attribute that will factor into what he ultimately decides.

