Most NFL Draft Picks In 2025? Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks set a program record with 10 players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was the first Duck off the board when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with the No. 21 overall pick, and Tez Johnson rounded out the 10 Ducks selected when he was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 235 overall pick.
The Ducks finished second in the Big Ten in players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, only Ohio State had more, with 14 Buckeyes being selected off of the roster that won the national championship. Oregon finished fourth nationally, behind Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia. It was a statement draft for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, proving that his time as a recruiter in Eugene has been a success.
Oregon kept pace with the other powerhouse schools around the country in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon both flew off the board on day one. Ohio State had four players selected in the first round. Emeka Egbuka, the star wide receiver from Ohio State, went No.19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just two picks before Harmon.
The Buckeyes made up ground on the rest of the country in the back half of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Offensive guard Donovan Jackson was selected at No. 24 to the Vikings, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was selected No. 28 to the Lions, and offensive tackle Josh Simmons was selected with the last pick in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ducks breaking the program record for most players selected in the NFL Draft will certainly help on the recruiting front. Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the first Big Ten quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, going in the third round with pick No. 94 to the Cleveland Browns. Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein will be able to point at Gabriel's third round pick as well as former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's first round pick to sway potential quarterback recruits.
Oregon tied Ohio State on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, with both the Buckeyes and the Ducks sending six offensive players to NFL teams. The Ducks finished comfortably in second in the Big Ten for drafted players, with Michigan sending seven players to the draft and Maryland behind them with six.
Perhaps just a bragging point for Ducks fans, The Ducks sent 10 players to NFL teams in the 2025 NFL Draft, while their rivals Washington only had one player selected. It can't be overstated enough just how important it is to have players selected, as it can be a talking point on the recruiting trail.
While Lanning already quelled his "Washington problem" after defeating the Huskies in Autzen Stadium this season, having nine more players selected than Washington will be a huge boost as both the Ducks and Huskies often fight for the signatures of the same players.