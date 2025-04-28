Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reveals Message From Marcus Mariota After NFL Draft
One of the welcome surprises for the NFL Draft weekend was former Oregon Duck, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 94 overall pick. Originally projected to be a fourth round or later pick by ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper, Gabriel's selection (over now teammate and former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders) turned some heads.
The college football veteran opened up about his new journey to Cleveland when speaking in an exclusive interview with the Cleveland Browns' Radio Network. According to Gabriel, being selected so high by the Browns was not a surprise to the former Duck.
"Honestly, had a pretty good clue early," Gabriel said. "But, as you know, it ain't over till it is. For me, I think just the time built up and the constant conversations, naturally you build that relationship - just had a really good feeling about it."
Another topic Gabriel seemed elated to answer was his acclimation to the Cleveland weather. Recently, an interview with Gabriel from the 2025 Rose Bowl recirculated online with Gabriel expressing his love of playing football in the sunshine. Critics on social media expressed that based on his response at the bowl game media availability, Gabriel would not be happy playing in an often rainy and snowy Cleveland.
When asked by the Cleveland Browns' Radio Network about his future adjustment to Cleveland's weather conditions, Gabriel sought to set the record straight.
"I'm so glad you asked. In my neck of the woods in Hawaii it rained a bunch. I was in the most center part of the island so I was playing a lot of wet, Friday night games. But then I got to college I played in the most heat you could in Florida, in Orlando. And then, in Norman, probably the most bipolar weather you could have. I've thrown in tornados, fun fact. Then I go to Eugene and have a little drizzle consistently. So, for me, weather, it's part of the game it's what makes it fun. Cold, I'm excited for it," Gabriel said.
Speaking of Eugene and the Oregon Ducks, Gabriel was also asked if former Oregon great Marcus Mariota had reached out to him following his draft selection announcement. Gabriel has been a mentee of the famous quarterback, with the future Brown wearing Mariota's jersey number "8" as a way to honor the Oregon Heisman Trophy winner. Mariota personally gave Gabriel his blessing to do so and according to Gabriel was one of the first people to message him following his pick.
"He was," Gabriel said. "His ability to continue to respond and keep fighting. His career wasn't perfect in any way early, but you see a guy who's been an elite teammate and great guy in the building. Also, continue to try and play at a high level. I think the ebs and flows and the ups and downs he's continued to fight through - I think you can learn a lot from somebody like that as well as him being an Oregon Duck and that connection in Hawaii. He's a trailblazer for us all. Just appreciate anything he can tell me and be able to share with me so I can be a sponge and learn from him."
Gabriel also snuck into the interview a nod to his previous coaches, including Oregon's Dan Lanning.
"Schematically, when you're around a bunch of greats coaches that challenge people offensively and you put your little twist on it. It has shown over the past six years and I'm very proud of it. I'm confident and I know my strengths and who I am as a person and that allows me to just be myself and that's what I've been through this process," Gabriel said.
That little "twist" Gabriel refers to is something he likely hopes will help in his quarterback battle at Cleveland. Currently, the Browns have a varied roster of five athletes: Gabriel, NFL veteran Joe Flacco, former Browns' controversial starter Deshaun Watson, fellow 2025 draftee Shedeur Sanders, and former Philadelphia Eagles' back-up Kenny Pickett.
"Naturally, I think decision making and how decisive I've been. You know, accuracy, something I definitely pride myself on. And the anticipation - all things that translate to the NFL," Gabriel said. "And I think you know, naturally, when you get around one another you just appreciate the vibe and understand schematically what they're going to do, but also the culture. Just appreciative and excited to be apart of it.
"This is the fun part for me," Gabriel continued. "Getting in the building and be able to get to work and get to that process. . . that's where I thrive."
"It's hard to emulate and get real reps unless you're doing it," Gabriel also said. "I was thrown into the fire at a young age. In high school I started on varsity as a freshman. Started all the way to my senior year. Did the same in college. Naturally, more than just football and X's and O's and getting in that moment and learning how to become a winner. I think it also has a piece to it - being a leader. Be able to create an impact and make others around you better."
Gabriel also re-stated a phrase he's become known for: his addiction to winning. When Gabriel played for the Ducks, this was a common motif repeated by Oregon staff and fellow athletes about Gabriel.
"I learned how to become a winner. It's a habit and you've got to do it every single day. For me, winning is something I'm addicted to. So, excited to bring that and excited to continue to grow and learn because naturally, too, that's why I've had successes. I'm eager to learn and know that I don't know everything and what I'm walking into. However, I have a great clue and probably have the most experience of anyone that can be walking into what the NFL is," Gabriel said.
Finally, for those wondering, Gabriel teased a potential return of his minivan to Cleveland.
"I have to keep that a surprise, but I guarantee you I won't be in a Lamborghini," Gabriel said.