Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reveals Message From Marcus Mariota After NFL Draft

In an interview about his new team, the Cleveland Browns, former Oregon Duck quarterback Dillon Gabriel opens up about his No. 94 pick from the Browns and how his time in Eugene shaped the player joining Cleveland.

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the welcome surprises for the NFL Draft weekend was former Oregon Duck, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 94 overall pick. Originally projected to be a fourth round or later pick by ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper, Gabriel's selection (over now teammate and former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders) turned some heads.

The college football veteran opened up about his new journey to Cleveland when speaking in an exclusive interview with the Cleveland Browns' Radio Network. According to Gabriel, being selected so high by the Browns was not a surprise to the former Duck.

"Honestly, had a pretty good clue early," Gabriel said. "But, as you know, it ain't over till it is. For me, I think just the time built up and the constant conversations, naturally you build that relationship - just had a really good feeling about it."

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Mosh
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another topic Gabriel seemed elated to answer was his acclimation to the Cleveland weather. Recently, an interview with Gabriel from the 2025 Rose Bowl recirculated online with Gabriel expressing his love of playing football in the sunshine. Critics on social media expressed that based on his response at the bowl game media availability, Gabriel would not be happy playing in an often rainy and snowy Cleveland.

When asked by the Cleveland Browns' Radio Network about his future adjustment to Cleveland's weather conditions, Gabriel sought to set the record straight.

MORE: Arizona Cardinals Draft Jordan Burch: 5 Things To Know About 'Dangerous' EDGE

MORE: Cleveland Browns Explain Drafting 'Poised' Dillon Gabriel Over Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Cleveland Browns Draft 'Winner' Dillon Gabriel Over Shedeur Sanders: Perfect Fit?

"I'm so glad you asked. In my neck of the woods in Hawaii it rained a bunch. I was in the most center part of the island so I was playing a lot of wet, Friday night games. But then I got to college I played in the most heat you could in Florida, in Orlando. And then, in Norman, probably the most bipolar weather you could have. I've thrown in tornados, fun fact. Then I go to Eugene and have a little drizzle consistently. So, for me, weather, it's part of the game it's what makes it fun. Cold, I'm excited for it," Gabriel said.

Speaking of Eugene and the Oregon Ducks, Gabriel was also asked if former Oregon great Marcus Mariota had reached out to him following his draft selection announcement. Gabriel has been a mentee of the famous quarterback, with the future Brown wearing Mariota's jersey number "8" as a way to honor the Oregon Heisman Trophy winner. Mariota personally gave Gabriel his blessing to do so and according to Gabriel was one of the first people to message him following his pick.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He was," Gabriel said. "His ability to continue to respond and keep fighting. His career wasn't perfect in any way early, but you see a guy who's been an elite teammate and great guy in the building. Also, continue to try and play at a high level. I think the ebs and flows and the ups and downs he's continued to fight through - I think you can learn a lot from somebody like that as well as him being an Oregon Duck and that connection in Hawaii. He's a trailblazer for us all. Just appreciate anything he can tell me and be able to share with me so I can be a sponge and learn from him."

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) stands on the field during the fi
Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) stands on the field during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Gabriel also snuck into the interview a nod to his previous coaches, including Oregon's Dan Lanning.

"Schematically, when you're around a bunch of greats coaches that challenge people offensively and you put your little twist on it. It has shown over the past six years and I'm very proud of it. I'm confident and I know my strengths and who I am as a person and that allows me to just be myself and that's what I've been through this process," Gabriel said.

That little "twist" Gabriel refers to is something he likely hopes will help in his quarterback battle at Cleveland. Currently, the Browns have a varied roster of five athletes: Gabriel, NFL veteran Joe Flacco, former Browns' controversial starter Deshaun Watson, fellow 2025 draftee Shedeur Sanders, and former Philadelphia Eagles' back-up Kenny Pickett.

Apr 25, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A graphic announcing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ selection by the Cleveland Brown
Apr 25, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A graphic announcing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ selection by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick is seen in the Draft Theater during the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Tork Mason-Imagn Images

"Naturally, I think decision making and how decisive I've been. You know, accuracy, something I definitely pride myself on. And the anticipation - all things that translate to the NFL," Gabriel said. "And I think you know, naturally, when you get around one another you just appreciate the vibe and understand schematically what they're going to do, but also the culture. Just appreciative and excited to be apart of it.

"This is the fun part for me," Gabriel continued. "Getting in the building and be able to get to work and get to that process. . . that's where I thrive."

"It's hard to emulate and get real reps unless you're doing it," Gabriel also said. "I was thrown into the fire at a young age. In high school I started on varsity as a freshman. Started all the way to my senior year. Did the same in college. Naturally, more than just football and X's and O's and getting in that moment and learning how to become a winner. I think it also has a piece to it - being a leader. Be able to create an impact and make others around you better."

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) walks around the field after defeating the Pe
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) walks around the field after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Gabriel also re-stated a phrase he's become known for: his addiction to winning. When Gabriel played for the Ducks, this was a common motif repeated by Oregon staff and fellow athletes about Gabriel.

"I learned how to become a winner. It's a habit and you've got to do it every single day. For me, winning is something I'm addicted to. So, excited to bring that and excited to continue to grow and learn because naturally, too, that's why I've had successes. I'm eager to learn and know that I don't know everything and what I'm walking into. However, I have a great clue and probably have the most experience of anyone that can be walking into what the NFL is," Gabriel said.

Finally, for those wondering, Gabriel teased a potential return of his minivan to Cleveland.

"I have to keep that a surprise, but I guarantee you I won't be in a Lamborghini," Gabriel said.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

Home/Football