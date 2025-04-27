What Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa Said After NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs added to their linebacker corps with the No. 156 pick in the NFL Draft, selecting former Oregon Ducks defender Jeffrey Bassa.
Bassa was one of the biggest leaders on Oregon's roster, let alone on the defense. Originally a safety when entering college, Bassa eventually became the leading linebacker in Ducks coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's scheme.
He talked about his position change, impressions of Kansas City's defense, and more in a meeting with reporters. Bassa also briefly mentioned how excited he is to work with "legendary" coaches like Chiefs coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
How familiar is Bassa with the current Chiefs? As a leading member on a Ducks team that reached the College Football Playoff, Bassa still found time to watch the NFL, highlighting what excites him about Kansas City's defense.
"I'm a guy who takes a lot of pride in watching a lot of film and, when I'm when I'm not watching or when I'm not playing football or at practice, I'm always watching football right? So when I have the opportunity to see the Chiefs on the field, just seeing all the linebackers just flying around, how much of an impact they have on the success of their defense. I'm so grateful to be in that position now," said Bassa.
The Chiefs have stars on the team, like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Bassa is looking forward to getting to learn from such experienced and accomplished players.
"Obviously they have Patrick Mahomes, great quarterback who's always being talked about. So, just a great organization and great program and great culture filled with great people, right? And then, you know, all the history that they've had over the past couple of years. . . legendary head coach Andy Reid, you know, just and then all the, especially in my room, guys like Nick Bolton," said Bassa.
"So, just having an opportunity to be able to watch them and then now be a part of that. It means a lot, and I'm so blessed to be in this opportunity and be in this position," Bassa continued.
Bassa was also asked about his position change from safety to linebacker, and he showed off his maturity in his answer. The former Duck told the story of changing positions in order to help out the team before facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021.
"My coach at the time came up to me and he told me that, 'We have some injuries in the linebacker room, and I know that you're a guy who's really smart and wants to make a a huge contribution to the team and make impact.' We knew that I was the biggest safety in the room," Bassa said.
"So they put me in the linebacker room and they were just saying, 'If you can go in and learn these plays and you can change the impact of your career and making that transition from safety the linebacker can help you out a lot when it comes to coverage or when it comes to just knowing the full defense," continued Bassa.
Clearly, moving from safety to linebacker paid off as Bassa achieved his dreams by reaching the NFL. Little did he know that it would be with the Kansas City Chiefs, a perennial contender as of late.
"I took that opportunity around with it. I'm so blessed that I had that opportunity to have a little bit of adversity with a position change early on in my career to be able to help me be the player and man that I am today," Bassa said.