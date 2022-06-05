Oregon returns one of the most talented rosters in the Pac-12 to begin the Dan Lanning era.

As we approach the summer months the hype around the college football season will only continue to build. Watch lists for various awards as well as all-conference honors have begun to roll out, and Athlon Sports recently released their preseason all-Pac-12 teams.

The Oregon Ducks had 12 selections, which was tied with the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes for the second-most in the conference. Only the USC Trojans had more at 16 ahead of the first season with Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.

Below is a breakdown of where Oregon players landed across the various teams.

*Note from Athlon Sports*: "These are based on how players will perform in 2022. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2022 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for '22."

First-team offense

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Forsyth warms up before facing the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena, California. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

C-Alex Forsyth

OL-T.J. Bass

Forsyth and Bass are among the most experienced offensive linemen in the Pac-12. While we didn't get to see as much of Oregon's center as we probably expected to last year after battling back spasms, when he was available he was solid and could very well be in the conversation for the Rimington Trophy this season.

As for Bass, he's another vital piece for Oregon's versatile offensive line, sliding out to play some left tackle to close out the season.

First-team defense

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell returns to Eugene as the face of the Ducks' defense in 2022. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

-LB Noah Sewell

-DL Brandon Dorlus

Dorlus and Sewell are Oregon's two most steady contributors on defense. Dorlus has taken steps to improve in each of his three seasons and is probably the top returning defender who had the best case to chase an NFL dream after last season.

Sewell is a do-it-all superstar for Dan Lanning's defense. He's all over the field every game and has led the Ducks in tackles in each of the last two seasons. He has some room to grow in coverage but is an excellent run stuffer and is hard to stop when he gets a full head of steam.

Second-team offense

Oregon running back Byron Cardwell rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

RB Byron Cardwell

Cardwell emerged as a key contributor for the Oregon backfield a year ago after C.J. Verdell suffered a season-ending injury against Stanford in October. The San Diego native rushed for 417 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman and grabbed people's attention with his physical, yet patient running style.

He's positioned to take a sizable step forward in 2022 running behind a veteran-laden offensive line once again.

Second-team specialists

Camden Lewis kicks off for the Oregon Ducks against the Stony Brook Seawolves during a game at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

K Camden Lewis

Lewis really found himself again as a kicker in 2021 after losing his job to Henry Kattleman in 2020. He converted 13 of 16 field goals (81.25 %) and had a long of 49 yards.

The Ducks added Andrew Boyle from Washington State in the offseason, but kicking shouldn't be a concern for this team if Lewis can continue to improve.

Third-team defense

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe celebrates after a big play against the Fresno State Bulldogs to begin the 2021 season. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

-LB Justin Flowe

-DL Popo Aumavae

Aumavae returns for his final season with the Ducks after another strong year in Eugene. He plays a position that doesn't always show up on the stat sheet, but he'll help anchor the Oregon front seven alongside Sam Taimani and Keyon Ware-Hudson.

Flowe on the other hand, hasn't played a lot of football. But the small sample size we've seen was enough to earn him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors. His 14 tackles and forced fumble gave fans and coaches alike a small glimpse at what's in store for the Upland, Calif. native should he stay healthy and form a menacing duo alongside Noah Sewell.

Fourth-team offense

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dont'e Thornton hauls in a touchdown pass during the 2022 spring football game. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

-WR Dont'e Thornton

-RB Sean Dollars

-OL Ryan Walk

Dollars is the player we've seen the least of on this list, but a strong performance in the spring game confirmed that he's back to 100% and hasn't lost much if any explosion since recovering from a serious injury suffered last spring. He should have some more opportunities this year with carries finally up for grabs.

Thornton has looked promising in the limited snaps he saw as a true freshman, taking his first touch to the house for a touchdown against Stony Brook. His blend of size, speed and athleticism make him a threat anywhere on the field, especially against undersized defensive backs.

Walk is a player that should probably be higher on this list after he filled in really well for Oregon's offensive line last season, sliding over almost effortlessly when Forsyth was unable to go. He got dinged up in the back half of the season but has more than solidified himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the Pac-12.

Fourth-team defense

Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez goes through warmups inside the Moshofsky Center during spring practice. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

CB Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez arrives in Eugene after two solid seasons in Boulder with the Buffs. All early returns have been overwhelmingly positive and he figures to be a plug-and-play option as Oregon's top cornerback after losing Mykael Wright and DJ James.

You can view and read the full preseason All-Pac-12 selections here.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE