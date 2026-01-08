Surprising Stat With Dan Lanning, Curt Cignetti Sets Peach Bowl Stage

The Peach Bowl matchup between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0, 9-0 Big Ten) and No. 5 Oregon Ducks (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) doesn't consist of just the two contenders for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That's Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.

It will also be a battle of two of the top coaching minds in the sport. When looking at their time in spent coaching in the FBS, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti (44-6 record, .880 winning percentage) and Oregon coach Dan Lanning (48-7 record, .873 winning percentage) are the two active college football coaches with the highest winning percentages in the country. In Cignetti's whole career as a head coach, his record is 144-37, good for a wining percentage of .795.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Cignetti and Lanning, here are the other active leaders with the best winning percentage in the FBS.

Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day (.872 percent)

Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart (.848 percent)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Marcus Freeman (.782 percent)

Florida Gators' Jon Sumrall (.782 percent)

Clemson Tigers' Dabo Swinney (.779 percent)

Alabama Crimson Tide's Kalen DeBoer (.770 percent)

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley (.763 percent)

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks up the sidelines Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Saban Coaching Ties

Cignetti and Lanning are both disciples of the great Nick Saban, as are both the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels interim coach Pete Golding and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal on the opposite side of the College Football Playoff bracket. Ole Miss and Miami duel on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN at the Fiesta Bowl inside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Cignetti was in Tuscaloosa as a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007 to 2011. He was later in his coaching career with the James Madison Dukes from 2019 to 2023 before getting the job in Bloomington in 2024.

Lanning spent his time with Saban and the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant for the 2015 season, where he won the College Football Playoff national title. Before heading to Eugene, Lanning came away with another national championship with Georgia as the defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach in 2022.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon vs. Indiana Betting Odds

The Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, is set for Friday, Jan. 9. The College Football Playoff semifinal can be viewed on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. PT.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks are 3.5 underdogs against the Hoosiers with the a trip to the national championship on the line. The moneyline for Oregon is at +154 and -184 for Indiana. The over/under is at 48.5.

Ducks true freshman running back Jordon Davison has been listed as "Out" on Oregon's initial availability report after supposedly suffering a broken collarbone, per Aaron Fentress of "The Oregonian."

A major loss in the backfield, but expect redshirt senior Noah Whittington and true freshman Dierre Hill Jr. to pick up the slack that Davison leaves behind, and the majority of the workload for running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.

