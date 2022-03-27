Skip to main content
Spring Football Offensive Expectations

Oregon Ducks Welcoming Seven Early Enrollees as Spring Football Resumes This Week

Oregon may not be done adding talent in the 2022 class, but some players from that signing class will be arriving in Eugene this week.

The Oregon Ducks will hit the practice fields at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex this week starting on Tuesday as players return from spring break.

However, as they kick off the third of fifteen spring practices they'll be joined by seven new players scholarship players, in addition to a few walk-ons. A source has confirmed to Ducks Digest that the following players will be joining Oregon this week in spring practice as early enrollees.

-CB Jahlil Florence (San Diego, California)

-OL Michael Wooten (Chatsworth, California)

-WR Chase Cota (Medford, Oregon via UCLA)

-RB Noah Whittington (Fort Valley, Georgia via Western Kentucky)

-WR Justius Lowe (Lake Oswego, Oregon)

-LB Devon Jackson (Omaha, Nebraska)

-LB Harrison Taggart  (Draper, Utah

The early arrival of all of these players is both notable and beneficial. The sooner you can get guys in the weight room, working with the team, and learning the playbook, the better.

But there are a few players Oregon needed to get on campus early more than others. I think getting Whittington here early is crucial because that running back room is so young. His experience is going to be very valuable to that group and it figures to help him in the running back competition. 

Furthermore, Florence joins a very young group that has a lot of promising talent. If he can get on the field early this season, this is certainly a good place to start.  

Adding Lowe and Cota to the fold will also be a great boost to the wide receiver room, one that is not only young but also lost a majority of its production from a season ago. The more competition you can create in the spring the better.

