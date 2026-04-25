New Construction Update Shows Oregon’s Massive New Facility Rising Fast

EUGENE - What the Oregon Ducks are building in Eugene is starting to look unlike anything college football has seen. The latest construction update shows an unprecedented indoor facility coming together in eye-catching fashion.

The futuristic design is already striking, but it is the sheer scale that jumps off the page.

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team parade before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks are building what is slated to be the largest indoor football practice facility in the nation, a structure longer, wider and taller than anything else in college football. At nearly 100 feet tall, it will stand among the tallest practice facilities in the country, giving the project a presence that feels more like a landmark than a practice building.

In classic Oregon fashion, it is not just about size. It is about imagination. Photos and videos of the updated progress are below.

Oregon Ducks' Jaw-Dropping Indoor Football Facility Is Rising Fast

The project, dubbed “2.Mo.,” is designed as an all-encompassing athlete performance hub, and some of the details are wild. One of the cool factors features is a rooftop players’ lounge overlooking Autzen Stadium, a detail that sounds straight out of a recruiting pitch but is becoming reality.

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on si bri amaranthus

Then there is the functionality... Which is what makes this project feel different.

Two outdoor practice fields will connect directly to the indoor field, creating seamless transitions from one practice environment to another. A classroom and meeting space ties directly into the field so players can move from film study and drill breakdowns straight into live reps. The indoor space also links directly to the weight room, plus nutrition and recovery areas, creating a football ecosystem all under one vision.

It sounds more like a football performance village than a practice facility.

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on SI Bri Amaranthus

And it feels very Oregon. Bold. Innovative. A little over the top in the best possible way.

For a program that has long pushed the envelope with facilities, uniforms and player development, this may be the clearest example yet of Oregon continuing to lean into an edge few programs can match.

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on si Bri Amaranthus

The speed of the progress is turning heads too. The scale of the project is starting to come into view in a way renderings never fully could. As fans walk or drive down Martin Luther King Jr blvd, it is impossible to miss the changes happening. Per the University website and signs around the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, the constrution is set to be complete in 2027.

During the 2025 season, the Ducks moved practice inside Autzen Stadium and the Moshofsky Center as the new 170,000 square-foot facility is being built. Soon, the Ducks will enter a new era of football as they transition into the new space.

The future home of the biggest indoor football practice facility in the nation.



The Oregon Ducks are different.



📍Eugene pic.twitter.com/PForiG88KU — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 23, 2026

"It's pretty awesome," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "I always think a healthy university, you're going to see some buildings going up. And it's really awesome to be able to see that going on in our backyard, and the impact that's going to make for us in future seasons, and how that's going to be really a weapon for our players and our coaches, for us to continue to advance."

Lanning also emphasized the benefits of the the closeness of classrooms to the indoor field, recovery rooms, a players lounge, weight room, and indoor temperature control.

Per an update on the university’s website, Pre’s Trail Bridge over the Canoe Canal near Autzen Stadium is closed through April, with detours in place for visitors. The university is also urging people in the area to be mindful of increased construction activity, including large trucks, heavy equipment and crews along Leo Harris Parkway. A road realignment tied to the project is expected to close the parkway at a later date.

Renderings from the school are below.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex. | Courtesy of the Oregon Athletic Department

A rendered shot of the new "2.MO" practice facility of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. | University of Oregon

Impact Beyond Oregon Football

An overlooked aspect of the project is how much it could impact far more than just Oregon football. While the attention naturally goes to the size, futuristic design and recruiting appeal, the 2.MO project could quietly create a major boost for the entire athletic department.

The Moshofsky Center has long served as more than a football building. In addition to the Ducks football program, the indoor space is utilized by baseball, softball, cheer, track and field, and soccer, particularly during Oregon’s rainy months when outdoor training can be limited.

Can confirm the grass is damn green in Eugene. #goducks pic.twitter.com/AVFoj4bIZB — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 23, 2026

That shared-use model has worked, but this project changes the situation.

The addition of a football-specific indoor complex means there is potential for far more dedicated indoor access across the board. Football gains a purpose-built home, which means there is less competition for space, something the other programs could benefit from.

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