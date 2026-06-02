Oregon Ducks' Indoor Facility Construction: Updated Look

EUGENE, Ore. - As the Oregon Ducks baseball squad welcomed fans once more to PK Park to attend the Eugene, Oregon NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, many rode past the towering skeleton of Oregon Football's newest facility.

Expected to be open to athletes and staff in fall of 2027, the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex is taking shape just steps away from PK Park and Autzen Stadium. During the regional games, Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's crew got drive-by footage of the current status of the project's development.

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on si Bri Amaranthus

New Footage of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex

The "2.MO" construction has barriers put in place to section off Oregon's outdoor practice fields. Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks currently use Rich Brooks Field inside Autzen Stadium for practice instead of these outside fields due to the nearby construction.

What appears to be the metal skeleton frame of the structure seems to be in place, with six thinner metal crisscrossed beams stationed behind the thicker beams of the outside shell. The "O", which is visible in this current minimal structure on the top of the building, is expected to extend past the glass walls, as seen in the concept art.

Construction update on the largest indoor football practice facility in the nation



📍Eugene, Oregon#GoDucks @allysosborne https://t.co/wgs3FAv0OJ pic.twitter.com/Z8GtpGSm4h — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) June 1, 2026

A banner showing the areal concept art of the complex with Autzen Stadium, PK Park, and the other building stationed nearby is captioned with the expected opening date and the phrase "The Future of Football Eugene, OR," as well as "Fighting Ducks."

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on si Bri Amaranthus

Reactions On-Site

From the view of the newly re-routed Leo Harris Parkway, this "2.MO" project appears massive, rivaling the 54,000 person capacity Autzen Stadium just next door. Everything appears very grand, which is exactly the point. In order to keep facilities competitive with the rest of the college football world, Oregon's newest complex has to make a statement. This facility, standing at over 100 feet tall, is expected to be the largest indoor college football facility in the nation.

That indoor field is also expected to connect directly to a weight room and an additional classroom, a feature in which Dan Lanning previously commented would help shorten the time between practices and immediate feedback.

There's also the factor of luxury, with not only the facility's image being designed by Van Horne Designs to be as Oregon-rooted as possible, but also boasting a players lounge overlooking the entire complex.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex. | Courtesy of the Oregon Athletic Department

Rerouting Routines

For this construction, Leo Harris Parkways has already been rerouted. There's also additional parking added in front of Autzen Stadium where an old gravel parking area used to be, with access to the surrounding woods and adjacent Willamette River.

According to the Southwest Oregon Architect Blogspot, "Additionally, the broader project includes improved ADA access in Alton Baker Park, expanded parking, and enhancements to fish habitat and water quality in the nearby waterway. These changes reflect a civic dimension to the development, even if the primary driver is athletic performance."

There's lots of changes happening for the Ducks, and the construction out West is going quickly.

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