Oregon Ducks In NFL Draft: Can Coach Dan Lanning Be 'Three Places At Once?'
The Oregon Ducks are about to make a splash in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan. Former Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix, center Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Troy Franklin are three Ducks projected to be drafted early, possibly in the first round.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oozes excitement for his former stars. In the middle of football spring practices, with the Oregon football spring game on Saturday, April 27th, Lanning hopes to support the draft hopefuls as best he can.
“You obviously can't be in three places at one time probably starts with who asked you,” Lanning said after practice on Tuesday. “… We still have practice on Thursday and have a walkthrough on Friday. So we'll be creative and see what we can accomplish."
The NFL Draft spotlight has shined on Nix and Power-Johnson. Nix has pro comparisons to New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Romo. Nix is the only prospect who has met with all 32 NFL teams ahead of the NFL Draft, according to WalterFootball's prospect tracker. Talk about racking up the airline miles!
Powers-Johnson has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, who have the No. 24-overall selection, and have a major need at center.
"It'd be amazing to be drafted by the (Dallas) Cowboys," said Powers-Johnson in an exclusive interview. "The rich history of the team, the colors, the uniforms ... Everything about it is special. It would mean a lot to me to have an opportunity to play there."
More Ducks hoping to becoming ProDucks include: defensive end Brandon Dorlus, cornerback Khyree Jackson, running back Bucky Irving, safety Evan Williams, outside linebacker Mase Funa, cornerback Jamal Hill and safety Steve Stephens IV.
"We love seeing guys reach their goals and aspirations,” Lanning said of Oregon’s prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. “… I think you'll continue to see more and more players drafted here at Oregon. As we continue to develop the roster and develop our players. Credit to them. They earned that opportunity to have that day that they can celebrate and we're really excited for those guys."
The 2024 NFL Draft is in Detroit, Michigan. The first round will begin at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 25. Coverage of the second and third rounds will start at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 26 while the fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27.