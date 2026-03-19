Potential First-Rounder Emmanuel Pregnon’s NFL Fit Is Becoming Clear

Oregon Ducks guard Emmanuel Pregnon is one of the more intriguing prospects in the country when it comes to the offensive guard position. Many could argue that he is the best guard in the 2026 NFL Draft.

His stock has changed consistently, and many teams need a guard, but there is one team that seems to be the perfect fit for the talented prospect, who is looking to become a starter quickly in the NFL.

Emmanuel Pregnon's Perfect NFL Fit

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best and perfect fit for the talented guard out of the Oregon Ducks program is the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have some talent that they are still building on the offensive side of the ball, but their No. 1 objective for this upcoming season will be protecting the quarterback.

The quarterback for the Ducks is former Miami Hurricanes star and No. 1 draft pick in last year's draft, Cameron Ward, who is one of the more gifted gunslingers in the NFL. He has a ton of talent, but his full potential hasn't been showcased, as he was under pressure a large majority of his drop-back snaps, and he was sacked a total of 55 times. This is ridiculous, as this comes to an average of over three sacks a game.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Titans have a ton of young talent on the offensive line, but they have some glaring holes in the roster. The Titans have Peter Skoronski, who is a former top-10 selection himself. He is one of the better guards in the league, but don't have as much help as he would hope around him. The other two interior guys that the Titans have and may start include Cordell Volson at the other guard position and Alex Schlottman at the center position.

The Titans had Kevin Zeitler last season, and they were attempting to bring him back, but even if that were to be the case, the Titans are still lacking a younger guy with a ton of potential. Dan Moore and JC Latham are on the outside, which gives the Titans a ton of potential entering this season, but they could use a guard selection.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) at the vertical jump station during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The guard that they could take is Emmanuel Pregnon, as the Titans will likely hope that he falls to pick 35, which will be the third selection of the second round. The talented prospect was the best guard in the country and has the stats that back it up.

He finished with only one sack on the season, which hints that the Titans could have a big upgrade at guard for the next season. He also graded 86.7 on PFF. He was a top-five grade in both run blocking and pass blocking, which makes him both a versatile and an elite guard.

The addition of the prospect would give the Titans a ton more protection and three young starters on the offensive line at some point. The sky is the limit under new head football coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.