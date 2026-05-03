Oregon's Spring Game Puts Offensive Line Uncertainty Into Focus
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The Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Spring Game provided an opportunity for fans to watch football at Autzen Stadium again. It also allowed people to get a feel for what the team looks like after offseason changes.
While positions like the defensive line return a majority or all of their starters, the offensive line is an area that is undergoing changes this offseason.
Notable Offensive Line Returners
The Ducks lost a trio of offensive line starters to the NFL this offseason: right guard Emmanuel Pregnon and tackles Alex Harkey and Isaiah World. There are questions about who fills the available spots in the starting lineup.
But two of the starting positions have little to no questions about who will occupy them. Center offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu would’ve likely been a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, but instead elected to return to Eugene for his senior season. Right guard Dave Iuli also returns for his senior season after starting last year.
Laloulu is expected to contend for the Rimington Trophy again this season, especially given that he’ll be protecting a familiar teammate in quarterback Dante Moore. Then there's Iuli, who has shifted across the offensive line throughout his career, but should be back at right guard.
Key Offensive Line Risers
The Ducks faithful got to watch young offensive linemen play in the Spring Game who have received little to no snaps in college.
Among the players who earned ample playing time were Douglas Utu and Fox Crader. Utu, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, has the capability to shift across the line. He played at the guard spot in the spring game, and could be pulling ahead as the player who occupies the other guard spot with Iuli.
Crader played left tackle during Oregon’s game against USC last fall due to injuries across the starting unit. Moore threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on an impressive completion percentage in that game, while the unit up front also created space for the backfield to thrive.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after that performance that the staff has “a lot of confidence in him.” With another offseason to polish his game, Crader is a strong contender to seize a starting spot.
Incoming freshman Tommy Tofi played some right tackle in the Spring Game. Zac Stascausky and Ziyare Addison are other offensive linemen who saw the field and could earn important roles in the rotation.
Offensive Line Starters Prediction
Left Tackle: Fox Crader
Left Guard: Douglas Utu
Center: Iapani Laloulu
Right Guard: Dave Iuli
Right Tackle: Michael Bennett
Outside of Laloulu and Iuli, there’s still uncertainty about the other three starting spots, but the Spring Game did provide a little bit of clarity.
Crader is a player who flashed potential during his short time on the field in 2025, and Utu is a player who had high hopes when he committed to the Ducks. Bennett transferred in with plenty of experience with the Yale Bulldogs. The trio of Oregon offensive linemen who just got drafted or signed with NFL teams similarly all transferred entering their senior seasons and won starting roles,
Fans still wait to see five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho in action. Iheanacho is someone who could steal a starting role at the tackle position. Given that the team’s offensive line hasn’t featured a true freshman starter in quite some time, it seems fair to think that Iheancho won’t start in the first week of the season.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23