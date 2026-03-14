Three Interesting NFL Draft Fits for Receiver Malik Benson out of Oregon

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson is expected to be drafted in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, but he might not be near the top of the wide receiver board.

Still, Benson has a ton of talent, as he is fresh off a 719 receiving yard season with six touchdowns. He would be a huge fit for many teams, but these three teams seem to be the best fit for him at this moment in time.

Indianapolis Colts

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have a ton of talent when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, but they are in need of a wide receiver addition following the departure of Michael Pittman. The Colts re-signed Alec Pierce, but will need multiple additions to be comfortable with the offense

The Colts have no reason not to select the Oregon Ducks wide receiver, as he is one of the better players at the position and is someone who can see the field early. He isn't a mediocre wide receiver by any means, but he will not have to be the top wide receiver on a team either.

The Colts have many selections, and adding a guy like Benson would be fantastic, as he is someone with a ton of physical traits, and he would be replacing a very specific player like Pittman, who has many comparable traits.

Atlanta Falcons

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons have a ton of talent when it comes to the wide receiver position, but they could add more to that room. They have some talented players like Drake London, who is a very physical guy with a lot of talent in the jump ball department. He is the leader of that offense, with guys like Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus joining the roster via free agency.

The Falcons will have to draft at least one wide receiver, if not multiple wide receivers, as they have a ton of options to choose from. Benson seems like the best fit, as he can play both slot and outside of the numbers if needed, as he is a very versatile prospect with a lot to like.

The talented prospect would be in a great position to succeed in Atlanta, as he would be someone with a ton of opportunities to make a name for himself. He would likely be a day-one contributor.

Denver Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos have been one of the better teams when it comes to the wide receiver position. They have a quarterback who used to play for the Oregon Ducks. That player is Bo Nix, who is one of the better players in the league at the position.

The Broncos have some talented players at wide receiver, but there is a ton of room to grow and to add. Adding a guy like Benson would both take the pressure off the other guys, but also take pressure off of Benson, as he wouldn't have as major a role with the Broncos as he would with the other two programs.

Benson would be a great addition for the Denver Broncos.

SIGN UP FOR THE OREGON DUCKS ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!