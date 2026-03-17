NFL Draft Scouts From Nearly Every Team Flock To Oregon Pro Day

The Oregon Ducks held their annual Pro Day on Tuesday, March 17, and nearly the entire NFL was represented in Eugene, Oregon, to watch a number of Oregon prospects.

According to DucksWire's Zachary Neel, the Los Angeles Rams were the only NFL team that did not make the trip up to Oregon. Although the Rams have the No. 13 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the franchise traded away its other first-round pick in exchange for Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams are believed to be targeting an offensive weapon at No. 13 overall, but will it be Sadiq? Most projections have Los Angeles drafting a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State or Makai Lemon out of USC. The Rams skipping the Oregon Pro Day could be a sign of their lack of interest in the Ducks prospects, unless they are trying to trick the rest of the league into thinking so.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the highest-selected tight end was Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick to the Chicago Bears. While Sadiq is likely drafted outside of the top 10, the Rams at pick No. 13 might be Sadiq's earliest opportunity to hear his name called.

Oregon Ducks Pro Day Participants

For the other 31 teams that had scouts in attendance at Oregon's Pro Day, they were able to get a closer look at former Ducks like offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. as well as Malik Benson.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nine former Ducks were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq as well as safety Dillon Thieneman had some of the best showings of all participants, not just Oregon prospects.

After their respective performances, Sadiq did not complete any of the athletic tests, but he did run positional drills on Tuesday, and Thieneman stayed on the sidelines.

Joining Sadiq and Thieneman at the combine were Pregnon, Benson, and Boettcher as well as defensive back Jadon Canady, offensive lineman Alex Harkey, and running back Noah Whittington. However, former Ducks like offensive linemen Matthew Bedford and Charlie Pickard, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., and defensive back Theran Johnson were not in Indianapolis, so Oregon's Pro Day is their latest opportunity to prove themselves to NFL scouts.

A number of specialists also participated at the Ducks Pro Day including long snapper Luke Basso, kickers Andrew Boyle and Atticus Sappington as well as punters James Ferguson-Reynolds and Ross James. A total of 18 Ducks are listed on the list oof participants from Oregon.

NFL Draft Preview

With Oregon's Pro Day in the rearview mirror, the next big step is the NFL Draft starting on April 23. Before the draft officially begins, teams can host prospects on top-30 vists or for private workouts if they want to get a closer look at any players.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Teams only get 30 of the visits, though, meaning they are typically reserved for draft prospects that teams are seriously considering. Still, teams are constantly looking for an upper hand when it comes to draft strategy, and there is still time before the draft for players to move up and down the board.

Still, Sadiq and Thieneman are expected to be Oregon's first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon could be the third.