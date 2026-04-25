Where the Oregon Ducks' NFL Draft Class Ranks in School History

The Oregon Ducks had their third-best NFL Draft in program history sending seven players into the NFL Draft. The 2025 Oregon team reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before being eliminated by Indiana, the Ducks' second loss to the Hoosiers, but the program's talent was once again proven by NFL decision makers.

Oregon Ducks NFL Draft Class

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The seven Oregon Ducks taken in 2026 NFL Draft:

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq, No. 16 overall, first round - New York Jets

Safety Dillon Thieneman, No. 25 overall, first round - Chicago Bears

Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, No. 88 overall, third round - Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive back Jadon Canady, No. 109 fourth round - Kansas City Chiefs

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, No. 135 fourth round - Indianapolis Colts

Wide receiver Malik Benson, No. 195 sixth round - Las Vegas Raiders

Offensive lineman Alex Harkey, No. 206 sixth round - Los Angeles Chargers

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks set the program record with 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, setting the previous high of eight draft picks that was set in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result, Oregon's seven draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft is the third-highest in team history.

The Ducks have sent six players to the NFL in a single draft in multiple years, including 1972, 2002, and 2009. Still, the caliber of players coming out of Oregon has continually increased.

Sadiq and Thieneman going in the first round gives the Ducks their second consecutive draft with two first-round picks. In addition, Oregon has a current streak of seven straight years of having a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, one that is surely expected to increase in 2027 thanks to quarterback Dante Moore.

Sadiq and Boettcher spent their full careers with the Ducks, but Lanning and his staff have also proven their ability to land talent out of the transfer portal, exemplified by Thieneman, Pregnon, Canady, Benson, and Harkey.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few Oregon prospects went undrafted, namely offensive tackle Isaiah World who suffered a torn ACL in the Ducks' loss in the CFP. Additionally, former Ducks running back Noah Whittington will look to sign as a potential undrafted free agent.

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning on Kenyon Sadiq's Draft Night

Lanning was with Sadiq and his family as the former Ducks tight end was drafted in the first round by the New York Jets, and the Oregon coach spoke about the moment after the team's spring game on Saturday:

“I know how much that means to him and his family. He's such a special human that's worked extremely hard for everything he's gotten. So, when you get to when you get to see that happen for guys that played for us, it's a pretty special moment," said Lanning.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft gave Oregon plenty to celebrate, and the program's doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon under Lanning.

The 2027 NFL Draft is already highly anticipated thanks in part to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, but other Ducks like defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander as well as outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti expected to play their final seasons in the fall.

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