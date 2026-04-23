Every Oregon Ducks Player Drafted and Where They Landed in the NFL

The Oregon Ducks continue to experience success on draft night, and the 2026 NFL Draft can be the seventh-straight year that a Duck is selected in the first round.

Oregon Ducks' Live NFL Draft Tracker

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks could have as many as three players drafted in the first round on Thursday night and more taken on Friday and Saturday.

Oregon broke the program record for most players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 players hearing their names called. While that record may live to see another year, the Ducks should be sending plenty of players to the next level.

Stay up to date with every draft pick out of Oregon throughout the weekend with Oregon Ducks on SI’s NFL Draft tracker below.

Kenyon Sadiq and Dillon Thieneman Projections

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two Oregon players seem to be consensus first-round draft picks entering the Thursday, April 23, NFL Draft: tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman. Sadiq and Thieneman were also the only two Ducks juniors to declare for the draft a year early.

Thieneman is widely considered a mid-to-late first-round pick, with multiple mock drafts linking him to the Minnesota Vikings. Some mock drafts predicted Sadiq to be a top-15 pick over the past couple of months, but he’s been projected to go everywhere from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 15 to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 23.

While Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton told the Eugene media ahead of the draft that he’d be joining Thieneman in the green room, Sadiq told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that he’d be with family in Idaho.

“lt'll be so special. Something that you literally work your whole life for. I've been playing football since before I can even remember. So, getting to this point is just pretty surreal,” Sadiq said.

Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is the third Duck who could end up in the first round. Many mock drafts entering the week predicted him to be a second-round pick. However, some believe he could wind up getting selected at the end of the first round.

Oregon Ducks Prepare for Another Big NFL Draft

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of Sadiq, Thieneman and Pregnon, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff developed plenty of players into coveted draft prospects this season.

Like Sadiq and Pregnon, cornerback Jadon Canady, wide receiver Malik Benson and offensive lineman Alex Harkey were transfers who made the most of their only season in Eugene. Canady, Benson and Harkey received mostly projections as Day 3 picks.

Longtime Oregon standouts, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and running back Noah Whittington, also headed into the start of the draft on April 23 as projected selections.

The Ducks additionally have special teams players – long snapper Luke Basso, kicker Andrew Boyle, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, punter Ross James and kicker Atticus Sappington – offensive linemen Matthew Bedford, Charlie Pickard and Isaiah World, cornerback Theran Johnson and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., among the list of players looking for NFL opportunities.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.