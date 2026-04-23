Three Things To Know About Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a hot topic at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. His record-breaking combine performance following a historic season at Oregon is well documented.

However, a deeper dive into who Sadiq is shows a promising talent with a drive to be the best. The Ducks got creative with his usage to create mismatch nightmares for opposing defenses. His NFL ceiling is sky-high as he begins his next chapter in his football career.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Three things to know about Sadiq, including his transformation, his NFL comparisons, and what his coach and quarterback say about him.

1. Transformed His Physique

When Sadiq arrived in Eugene in 2023, the freshman weighed 215 pounds. Now, listed at 245 pounds, Sadiq put in the work in the weight room to transform his physique... and also his speed. Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end.

The 4-star recruit, who was the consensus top-rated player in Idaho, lead Skyline High School to three consecutive state championship titles from 2020 to 2022. Upon arriving in Oregon, he worked hard behind the scenes to make a difference with the Ducks.

He took advantage of the chance to learn behind former Ducks Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert (both now in the NFL) and played in all 14 games for the Ducks as a true freshman.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ferguson (Los Angeles Rams) and Herbert (Jacksonville Jaguars) are two of his close friends and Sadiq told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that he has been reaching out to them consistently about their advice through the draft process.

Earning the nickname 'Sadiq The Freak' from his teammates, he often dazzled by hurdling defenders, making impressive blocks or gravity-defying catches.

He developed into a record-setting, go-to target for quarterback Dante Moore as the Ducks pushed to the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. In 2025, Sadiq set the Oregon single-season record in 2025 for catches by a tight end with 51 and led all FBS tight ends in receiving touchdowns with eight.

His three-year transformation - from an undersized freshman waiting his turn on the depth chart to a first-round talent ready to declare early for the NFL - is a clear testament to his grit.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2. Rare Athlete With NFL Comparisons

Sadiq is a big target and a superb athlete that truly has a rare 4.39 speed at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. He has wide receiver-level explosiveness in a tight end body that creates instant mismatch problems.

His NFL comparison is often Travis Kelce or George Kittle, two of the best tight ends to ever play in the league, due to belief that Sadiq will continue to develop his physical edge and tone-setting mentality.

He is not quite as tall as Kelce or Kittle but makes up for it in speed... which often draws similarities to Evan Engram. Another comparison for Sadiq is to 14-year NFL veteran Vernon Davis. Davis turned heads with his twitchy, explosive ability that proved to be dynamic... and Sadiq could have a similar impact.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

"Obviously I'm inspired to be like those guys like Travis Kelce, George Kittle," Sadiq told Amaranthus. "I mean, those guys that do just a phenomenal job. So obviously I want to get to that point and try and push it further as well.”

When asked who he studies in the NFL, Sadiq mentioned Kelce, Kittle, Engram, Trey McBride, Kyle Juszczyk.

"I watch everyone, to be honest," Sadiq told Amaranthus.

3. "Superman"

One of the best ways to understand who a player is is to ask the people around him every day. Comments from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore throughout the season speak volumes about the type of player and person Sadiq is.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Kenyon's a special man," Lanning said. "And I always have a good feeling whenever I'm able to touch base with him before a pregame, and he just kind of gave me that look, like I'm ready to roll today, which is awesome."

"I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation. His play has shown that. We're better when he's out there with us. And certainly, he's a tough guy to defend, right? Whether it's him lining up at wide out or if he's blocking in the C area, he does this at a really high level,” Lanning continued.

It's clear that Sadiq and Lanning have a special relationship. Sadiq planned to invited Lanning and his former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer to join him, his family and close friends at an Air BNB in Idaho to watch the NFL Draft.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Moore did not mince words about what it's like to have Sadiq as an offensive weapon.

“That's Superman,” Moore said about Sadiq. “Having Kenyon at tight end, his speed, his awareness and his confidence in route running, I just love to have him as a tight end. The O-Line gave me great time and he's always going to be open.”

Sadiq is fresh off his best season yet, earning Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award, recording 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

Next up, the NFL.

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