Bold NFL Draft Prediction Places Dante Moore in the Spotlight

For the Oregon Ducks, the return of 2025 starting quarterback Dante Moore feels like a second chance for both last season's playoff dreams and the junior quarterback's development.

With quite a bit of hype following Moore into the 2026 season (including gracing the cover of EA Sports College Football 2027), there's already plenty of theories for where the Duck under center will go in the 2027 NFL Draft after skipping out on what likely would've been a first-round selection in the 2026 Draft.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bold Prediction for Dante Moore's NFL Draft Landing Spot

In his annual, highly anticipated breakdown of 100 Bold Predictions for the 2026 NFL Season, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr shared that he thinks Moore is joining the exact team many thought he'd end up on if the Duck starter declared for last year's draft.

After predicting things like BTS performing at the Super Bowl halftime show and the Comeback Player of the Year Award becoming a tense battle between quarterbacks, Orr predicted at No. 7 that Moore would meet up with fellow former Oregon Duck, tight end, and 2026 first round pick Kenyon Sadiq, at the New York Jets.

"Moore returned to college for 2026 despite being an overwhelming favorite to get drafted behind Fernando Mendoza in this year’s draft. Assuming Arch Manning declares and heads to the draft, and the team at No. 1 will refuse the Jets’ three-pick king’s ransom for the pick, New York will be in a position to use those picks to slot in at No. 2 to land Moore," Orr wrote in his breakdown.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The New York Jets Current Quarterback Situation

Though the Jets have had a roller-coaster few years when it comes to quarterbacks, this year seems to spell out a plan to "Band-Aid" that position for the 2026 season while waiting to pick up a prospect like Moore that can usher the team out of a 3-14 2025 season record to a brighter future.

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (35 years old) joins the team that originally drafted him in 2013 after a trade from the Raiders in March that included a seventh-round 2026 NFL Draft pick in exchange for a round six 2026 NFL Draft pick. His contract with the Jets is reportedly a $3.3 million deal for a year, which indicates a potentially temporary tenure.

Behind Smith on the depth chart are fourth-round 2026 pick out of Clemson Cade Klubnik, undrafted second-year backup quarterback out of Missouri Brady Cook, and former 2024 Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Bailey Zappe (who played one game in that 2024 season).

Basically, the Jets need a franchise quarterback, and they needed that athlete yesterday. The drafting of Sadiq feels like a way to sweeten Moore on the team by adding a player he already has a rapport.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Heading Into the Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season

Moore's performance in the 2025 season does contain its flaws, but Moore's football knowledge, more often-than-not beautiful throws, and athleticism push him as a top candidate for the Jets' job. In 2025, Moore put up a college-career high 3,565 passing yards with 30 touchdowns despite 17 sacks and 10 interceptions. On the ground, Moore clocked in 156 yards off 73 carries for two touchdowns.

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