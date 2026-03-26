Perfect NFL Fit for Oregon Ducks Cornerback Theran Johnson

The Oregon Ducks are loaded with talent heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, with a wave of starters expected to hear their names called or be picked up following the draft after standout college careers in Eugene. Among those making the jump is cornerback Theran Johnson, a player who carved out an impactful role in Eugene and now looks to take the next step at the professional level.

Johnson has a ton of talent and is one of the more underrated names in the draft when it comes to being a cornerback. While many teams could find themselves in a situation to add the talented cornerback, this team looks to be the perfect fit at this time.

Oregon Ducks Cornerback Theran Johnson's Perfect NFL Fit

Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson makes a reception during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The perfect NFL fit for the talented cornerback from the Oregon Ducks program is the Green Bay Packers out of Wisconsin. This team is one known for their stars at defensive back over the past few years, as one of their biggest stars in the defensive back room in the past was Jaire Alexander. Alexander was looked at as an elite defensive back, and often would be considered top-5 at his position.

The Packers could be one of the few teams who finds themselves taking multiple cornerbacks thanks to their lack of depth at the position. They have only added one defensive back in their free agency class, and the addition was solid, but nothing that will knock anyone's socks off. The Packers gained the addition of Benjamin St-Juste. St-Juste is a lengthy cornerback with long arms and legs, which is preferred in defensive backs nowadays.

Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson walks in a knee brace as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is someone who will see some reps on the field, but outside of him there are some holes that need to be filled. The projected starters at this moment are Keisean Nixon on one side of the field, while St-Juste or Carrington Valentine get the nod on the other side. In-between them in the slot is likely going to be Javon Bullard. Outside of the starters some of the players that they have is Kamal Hadden and Jaylin Simpson, which isn't going to cut it when a team is looking to compete for a playoff spot.

The Packers will likely draft a cornerback or two, but they very well could add some in the UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) pool at some point. This is something the Packers will likely do, as they have been linked to some selections being used on defensive back, but some of the more important moves are made after the draft. Johnson is someone who will likely be contacted to join a team in camp, and compete for a position on the roster.

Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers could be the best fit, as taking a chance on Johnson could be great in the long run for the franchise. They would be getting a depth piece who has shown that he can step up in major ways when it comes to big plays. He finished the season with a total of three. pass deflections, but this could easily climb when he sees the field for a full 17+ game season.