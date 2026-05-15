NFL Mock Draft Projects Oregon’s Dante Moore to Struggling AFC Franchise

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, but instead elected to return to Eugene for another season in college. Moore is now projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Dante Moore’s 2027 NFL Draft Projection

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the most recent 2027 NFL Mock Draft put together by CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, Dante Moore is projected to be the No. 2 overall pick. If Moore were to have entered the 2026 draft, it is very likely he would have gone in this exact spot. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza was selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In this 2027 mock, Edwards has the New York Jets getting the No. 2 pick and getting Moore. This was the same spot the Jets picked in 2026. The only player taken ahead of Moore in Edwards’ 2027 mock is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

“If Dante Moore had remained in the 2026 NFL Draft, he likely would have been the No. 2 overall selection by the Jets,” Edwards said. “New York would not have had David Bailey, but they would be equipped to use three first-round picks in any manner they choose.”

The Jets enter the 2026 NFL season without a long-term solution at quarterback. This offseason, they signed 35-year-old quarterback Geno Smith to be their starter. It appears that he will be a bridge quarterback for a year before they potentially find their future franchise quarterback in next year’s draft. That franchise quarterback could end up being Moore.

The Jets currently own the longest playoff drought in the NFL that dates back to the 2011 season.

Ducks Quarterbacks Drafted in First Round

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

There have been seven all-time Oregon quarterbacks to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The three most recent are all still in the NFL: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Nix was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Herbert was taken No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Mariota was taken No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Nix and Herbert have both been starters since their rookie seasons while Mariota is now a backup after being a starter for the first four years of his career.

Dante Moore Returning to Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore is entering his fourth collegiate season and third with Oregon. Moore was a five-star recruit in the 2023 high school recruiting class and signed with the UCLA Bruins. After one season with UCLA, he transferred to Oregon.

In 2024, Moore was the backup to starting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. After Gabriel left for the NFL, Moore became Oregon’s starter in 2025. He took advantage of the opportunity and showed why he was so highly rated coming out of high school.

Moore started all 15 games, helping lead the Ducks to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.

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