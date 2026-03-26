Dante Moore Lands With New York Jets In Unique NFL Mock Draft

The Oregon Ducks have many players who could be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but things could look entirely different if all of their college players were available.

The Ducks got exciting news when quarterback Dante Moore decided to return to Eugene for one more year after he opted not to go to the 2026 NFL Draft. Oregon also had defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all return despite high NFL Draft stocks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Klatt from the "Joey Klatt Show" has a mock draft video in which he discusses who would be selected where if every college athlete were available to be selected. He believes that two Oregon Ducks players would have been selected in the first round.

Dante Moore - Pick 2 (New York Jets)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore would have been the newest Jet, per this unique NFL mock draft. New York hasn't always been the easiest environment for young quarterbacks. With a high-draft pick comes a lot of expectations and pressure ... paired with the New York market would have been a lot of scrutiny for Moore.

Moore was originally expected to be one of the first players selected in the upcoming draft, following what was an electric season in Eugene. After Moore finished the season, he opted to come back to Eugene for another season with the program.

Moore finished last season with a total of 3,566 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns, while throwing 10 interceptions on the season. The 10 interceptions can be viewed as a lot, but this can be expected when playing in one of the best conferences in college football.

Despite his decision to go back to college, Klatt believes he is the second player to be selected in the NFL Draft if every player were available. This goes to show how great a quarterback the Ducks have, and that the Jets would have been getting.

While the decision to return to Eugene has already been finalized, Moore could have been great with the Jets. The Jets have some talent in the wide receiver room that seems a bit underrated. They have Adonai Mitchell, whom they traded for when they sent Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis with the Colts. They also have Garrett Wilson, who is an elite wide receiver originally from Ohio State.

The Jets would likely draft another wide receiver at some point, which would give Moore some weapons, but with the talent that Moore possesses, he would have been able to solidify himself as a long-term quarterback in a solid system like the Jets. The Jets currently have Geno Smith, so adding Moore would make him an immediate starter. This makes him a good fit with the Jets.

Kenyon Sadiq - Pick 19 (Carolina Panthers)

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq is still one of the Ducks expected to be selected in this "what if" mock draft. He has the chance to be a top selection in the draft and will be one of the better players when it comes to the position. Sadiq is one of the more vertically gifted tight ends that the draft has seen as of recently, and this is why he will be a slam-dunk pick in the first round.

Sadiq would be the first player since Benjamin Watson to have less than 1,000 yards in his career on the offensive side of the ball in what many would consider a "skill position" to be selected in the first round, but this time things feel different.

That is mainly due to his ability to play right away. He has an NFL body and will need little adjusting when it comes to his frame, along with his game-ready route running that will allow him to contribute. What many should also realize is that if he is selected by the Panthers, he will likely be a starter, as their current starting tight end is Tommy Tremble. While Tremble is good, Sadiq can be elite.