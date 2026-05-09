Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Receives Shocking NFL Draft Ranking

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was believed to be a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before he decided to forgo the draft and return to Eugene for another season, but a recent rankings of 2027 NFL Draft prospects has Moore a bit lower than expected.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Mike Renner, Moore ranks behind high-profile offensive prospects like Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, and Longhorns receiver Cam Coleman. In fact, coming in at No. 7 in Renner's top 10 offensive prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, Moore is also behind Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker, making the Oregon signal caller the No. 3 quarterback, per Renner.

Top Offensive Prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft

Here is the full top 10 ranking from CBS Sports:

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State wide receiver

2. Arch Manning, Texas quarterback

3. Cam Coleman, Texas wide receiver

4. Trevor Goosby, Texas offensive tackle

5. Jordan Seaton, LSU offensive tackle

6. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State quarterback

7. Dante Moore, Oregon quarterback

8. Nick Marsh, Indiana wide receiver

9. Jordan Faison, Notre Dame wide receiver

10. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri running back

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Surprising Ranking Explained

The reason for Moore's ranking is not based on a lack of potential as the Oregon quarterback arguably has one of the better arms in college football. His ability to fit throws into tight windows was pivotal for Oregon, especially in the Ducks' wins over Penn State and Iowa. However, Renner cites Moore's performance under pressure as a potential weakness for Moore to improve upon.

"Dante Moore is the best pure passer in the upcoming draft class. His ability to put the ball where he wants it on a regular basis is special. With Moore, there are two big areas for improvement: play under pressure and downfield aggressiveness. If he shows progress in both areas, he could easily be a top-five pick."

In Oregon's two losses to Indiana last season, the team's only losses of the year, Moore completed 61.6 percent of his passes, throwing for a total of 471 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Still, Moore had some success against some of the top defenses he faced with the Ducks. In Oregon's win over Texas Tech, Moore completed 26 of 33 passes (78.8 percent) for 234 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) fumbles against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Opportunities for Dante Moore to Boost NFL Draft Stock

Moore's 10 interceptions on the season is a number he's likely looking to lower in 2026. Believed to be a sound decision maker, Moore still has a tendency to occasionally stare down receivers, like he did on the first play of the College Football Playoff semifinals against Indiana. Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds intercepted Moore's first pass of the game and returned it for a touchdown, and Indiana never looked back, routing the Ducks.

Fortunately for Moore, he'll have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in 2026. Moore and the Ducks have two key road tests against USC and Ohio State, and both games are sure to attract a high number of NFL scouts. Oregon also faces Michigan and Washington at home, giving Moore a big stage to cement himself as a top prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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