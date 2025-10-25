What Nick Saban Said About Oregon's Playoff Opportunity on ESPN’s College GameDay
The College Football Playoff race is practically wide open as the season enters week 9. On ESPN's College GameDay, the cast of the popular morning show discussed the current Big Ten standings that feature seven teams with one loss in conferencde play:
- No. 6 Oregon Ducks
- Northwestern Wildcats
- USC Trojans
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- No. 25 Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- UCLA Bruins
Legendary college football coach Nick Saban provided his thoughts on the Big Ten, and he highlighted Oregon as a team with something still to prove, in his opinion.
"Ohio State and Indiana have kind of proven their mettle. I think Oregon still has a ways to go because they play Iowa, Minnesota, USC, and Washington to finish the season which could have a huge impact on where they are. And all those other one-loss teams, if they finish strong they’re gonna have an opportunity as well," Saban said on College GameDay.
Oregon's loss to Indiana puts puts Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team on a lower tier from the Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who both remain undefeated. However, the Ducks have an opportunity to prove themselves, as mentioned by Saban, and they can knock off a couple of teams by doing so.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Oregon has a 30.6 percent chance of winning out, the fifth-highest in the country. While the Ducks' chances of winning the Big Ten remain slim (8.4 percent), Lanning's group still has a 75.2 percent chance of making the 12-team playoff, according to the FPI.
Oregon Ducks Remaining Schedule
- Wisconsin, Oct. 25
- at Iowa, Nov. 8
- Minnesota, Nov. 14
- USC, Nov. 22
- at Washington, Nov. 29
Big Ten Contenders
The top Big Ten teams will continue to play each other, and the best will continue to separate. Iowa and Minnesota square off on Saturday before the Hawkeyes host Oregon on Nov. 8. Meanwhile, Northwestern still has to play Nebraska, USC, Michigan, Minnesota, and No. 23 Illinois.
"The Game" always looms for Michigan and Ohio State, especially with the Wolverines winning the last four rivalry matchups. Can Michigan get to the Ohio State with two losses? College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit highlighted Michigan as a team to watch after the Wolverines beat Washington 24-7 in week 8.
Washington has a chance to knock off Illinois on Saturday, but Illinois has a chance to do the same to the Huskies. A third loss might eliminate either team from CFP contention as both Illinois and Washington would be fighting for at-large bids.
USC lost to Notre Dame in a prime time matchup, but the Trojans are still alive in both the Big Ten title and CFP races. Oregon will finish the season with Washington on Nov. 29, but the Trojans will travel to Eugene for a matchup with the Ducks on Nov. 22.