Big Ten Power Rankings Finalized Before College Football Playoff
The college football season has now shifted to "bowl season" as conference title weekend came to a close. The Big Ten ended up getting three teams in the College Football Playoff: the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, and No. 5 Oregon Ducks.
How does the final edition of the Big Ten Power Rankings before the playoff shake out?
Big Ten Top 10 Power Rankings
1. Indiana Hoosiers: 13-0 (Last Week: 2)
The Indiana Hoosiers stunned the college football world in the Big Ten championship game by beating the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. A tip of the cap to Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who has his team as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff and now atop the Big Ten power rankings. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks like he will be taking home the Heisman trophy.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 12-1 (Last Week: 1)
For the first time all season, Ohio State finds themselves out of the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings. Just like last season, the Buckeyes will enter the playoff off a loss. That ended up working out last season.
3. Oregon Ducks: 11-1 (Last Week: 3)
Oregon locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff and will be the No. 5 seed. They will host the No. 12 James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. There is a clear gap in the Big Ten between the top three teams and the rest. This is Oregon's second straight playoff appearance.
4. USC Trojans: 9-3 (Last Week: 4)
USC will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Trojans have a chance to win 10 games for the first time since Lincoln Riley's first season coaching USC back in 2022.
5. Michigan Wolverines: 9-3 (Last Week: 5)
Michigan fans have to be happy with the Big Ten title result. Next up they will play the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl, where they have the opportunity to win 10 games for the first time since Jim Harbaugh was coach.
MORE: Five Things to Know About Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer
MORE: Meet the Most Underrated Signees In Oregon's Recruiting Class
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals Recruitment of 5-Star Anthony Jones from Alabama
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 8-4 (Last Week: 6)
Iowa will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Hawkeyes came close to beating conference opponents like Oregon and USC, but instead Iowa finishes the year with four losses.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini : 8-4 (Last Week: 7)
Illinois and the Tennessee Volunteers meet in the Music City Bowl in a stadium that will be full of the color orange.
8. Washington Huskies: 8-4 (Last Week: 8)
The Huskies will have an early bowl game on Dec. 13 against the Boise State Broncos, winners of the Mountain West, in the LA Bowl.
9. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-6 (Last Week: 9)
Penn State will play Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. It's stunning that this is a bowl game and not a playoff matchup, based on preseason rankings.
10. Northwestern Wildcats: 6-6 (Last Week: 10)
Northwestern will aim to finish the year with a winning record when they play Central Michigan in the Sports Bowl.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1