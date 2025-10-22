Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
Since his decommitment from the Penn State Nittany Lions, 2027 five-star running back recruit Kemon Spell has received interest from several college football programs. The McKeesport running back recently set visits to five schools, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Spell's list of schools that he intends to visit includes Oregon, Syracuse, Michigan, Georgia, and Miami.
Spell recently visited Notre Dame on Saturday night for the No. 12 Fighting Irish's 34-24 win over USC. Spell is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the 2027 recruiting class and would be a valuable addition to the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning's offense.
Spell's Visit Dates For Oregon and Other Schools
Spell will visit Eugene for Oregon's matchup against USC on Nov. 22. Here are the dates that Spell will make visits to the other four schools on his list, per Rivals
- October 31: Syracuse
- November 8: Miami
- November 15: Georgia
- November 29: Michigan
In addition to the visits to those five schools, Spell is also trying to visit Alabama. Oregon will have to go up against some of the top college football programs in the country to land the No. 1 running back in their 2027 recruiting class.
In his sophomore season with McKeesport High School, Spell led the team to an appearance in the WPIAL Class 4A Championship and finished the season with 157 carries for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Given Oregon's recent history with running backs and their explosive offenses, they might be in a perfect spot to land him.
Why Spell Would Benefit From Committing To Oregon
Oregon's offense has seen great production of running backs under coach Dan Lanning. This season, the Ducks have four talented running backs on offense. Oregon's running game is highlighted by leading rusher Noah Whittington, who has recorded 336 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in seven games this season for the Ducks.
True freshman running back Jordon Davison has also been dominant and looks to be the running back of the future for the Ducks. Davison has 250 yards and eight touchdowns on 35 carries this season for Oregon. Running backs Dierre Hill Jr and Jayden Limar have also rushed for 578 yards and six touchdowns this season.
With Whittington and Limar both set to be gone by the time that Spell could potentially play his first game if he chooses Oregon.
Spell isn't the only running back decommit recruit from the 2027 recruiting class that the Ducks are interested in. Four-star running back Amir Brown, who recently announced his intentions to decommit from North Carolina, is on Oregon's radar.
The addition of Spell and Brown as commits to Oregon's 2027 recruiting class could be the future of the Ducks' running back group. Under Lanning's high-powered offense, Spell and Brown have the potential to thrive with the Ducks.