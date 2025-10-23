What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will welcome the Wisconsin Badgers into Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on FS1. Oregon is 6-1 on the season with a record of 3-1 in Big Ten play. The Badgers on the other hand are 2-5 overall and 0-4 in conference.
Will Oregon be able to handle Wisconsin at home?
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power index gives Oregon a 97.2 percent chance to beat visiting Wisconsin. The Ducks have the second highest FPI rating in the Big Ten at 24.3, trailing only Ohio State. Wisconsin is 16th with a rating of -0.8.
Oregon shook off their home loss to the Indiana Hoosiers with a 56-10 thrashing of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road in their last game. The game was never in doubt after running back Noah Whittington rushed for a 68-yard touchdown to get the Ducks rolling in the first quarter.
Now, Oregon heads back home, where they no longer own the nation’s longest active home winning streak thanks to the Indiana Hoosiers, who beat Oregon 30-20 two weeks ago. The Ducks will look to start a new winning streak against Wisconsin.
The 2025 season could not be going much worse for the Badgers. After winning their first two games of the season, Wisconsin has dropped five straight and has got blown out in the process. They have not scored a single point since their Oct. 4 matchup against Michigan. In the last two games, Wisconsin has been outscored by Ohio State and Iowa by a combined score of 71-0. The Luke Fickell era in Madison is in trouble.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Odds
Oregon is a 31.5 point favorite against visiting Wisconsin according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The current over/under is at 43.5 points.
Safe to say that the oddsmakers believe it will be a challenge for Wisconsin to score at all in this contest.
MORE: Where Oregon Ducks Fans Can Buy 'Grateful Ducks' Gear
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings Chaos After Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Running Back Injury Before Wisconsin Game
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
Oregon has played some of the worst FBS teams in college football this season and Wisconsin may just be another one of them. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore should have all day to throw the football and lead the Ducks up and down the field at ease.
On the other side of the ball, Oregon’s gritty defense will shut down a struggling Badgers offense. This one will be over by the time “Shout” plays at the end of the third quarter.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning will not take the foot off the gas and Oregon cruises to a big win and covers.
Oregon 45, Wisconsin 6
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.