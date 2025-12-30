Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami

MIAMI - The No. 5 Oregon Ducks have arrived in sunny Miami ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Oregon's bowl practice on Tuesday was at Barry University. Here are three observations from the session that media is allowed to observe.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the plane as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. EVAN STEWART NOT SEEN AT PRACTICE

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart was not seen during the 15 minutes media is allowed to watch practice. On the Ducks official injury report, Stewart is listed as out. He was also not seen at the practice in Eugene that was open to media last week.

Oregon receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jordon Davison looked to be full participants. Ducks safety Trey McNutt, who is officially "questionable" was warming up and participated. The freshman McNutt has not played in a game yet this season with a broken leg suffered this offseason.

Injuries continue to be a huge storyline in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The Ducks' first official injury report was mostly positive: receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., running back Jordon Davison and defensive back Theran Johnson were not listed at all. Will these players be on any sort of snap count?

Heading into the Oregon’s bowl game practice ahead of Ducks game vs. Texas Tech.



2. OREGON'S ORANGE BOWL HELMET

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was wearing the Ducks' helmet that the team will wear for the game on Jan. 1.

Oregon's matte black helmet with silver wings is striking and mark the first time the team has ever worn black helmets during a postseason game.

3. DUCKS ENERGY

The first day adjusting to a new time zone can be rough, but Oregon's team had great energy during the 11 a.m. ET practice. The Ducks, including wide receiver Dakorien Moore, were singing along during warm ups.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning was his usually motivational self during the beginning of practice as well. The sun is out in Miami and the temperature is around 68 degrees.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning at Orange Bowl practice.



Ducks Returning From Injury

Oregon’s receiving depth has been tested at various points this season, making practice participation particularly meaningful as the Ducks prepare for a Texas Tech defense that emphasizes pressure and physicality.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's injuries includes a long list of key players, some who were able to play on Dec. 20.

Ducks wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. returned from injury and sparingly played in the 51-34 win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff. It was Moore's first game back after missing four games and Bryant Jr.'s debut after missing three games.

Moore finished with one catch for five yards but set up a key block and showed excellent physicality in the victory. Bryant Jr. did not record any stats. It's unclear if both were on a snap count. However, getting both back on the field is massive for a Ducks team about to face one of the best defenses in the country in Texas Tech.

"Yeah, Dakorien, Gary, everybody getting back, it is great to have all your weapons," Dante Moore said. "But I think the best thing with them and I'll always give them the credit is when they're not on the field playing or these past couple weeks haven't been participating as much, I think they've grown so much better being vocal in the film room and in the weight room."

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes and stiff arms James Madison Dukes safety Jacob Thomas (7) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon running back Jordon Davison was seen getting helped off the field in the fourth quarter, so his availability in practice is great news for Ducks fans.

Along with Stewart, Oregon defensive back Trey McNutt did not play after being a "game time decision."

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal At The Orange Bowl

The Ducks are advancing to the Orange Bowl for the first time in program history, facing No. 4 Texas Tech on New Year’s Day in Miami, Fla. Oregon is one on eight teams left vying for a National Championship and the health of key players is trending mostly in the positive direction.

The Ducks lead the nation with 91 plays of 20 or more yards this season, narrowly ahead of Texas Tech, which ranks second nationally with 90 explosive plays. The matchup sets the stage for a high-flying Orange Bowl, with both offenses capable of flipping the game quickly through big-play production.

A win would send Oregon to the playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl to face either No. 1 Indiana or No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 9.