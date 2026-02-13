Jeremiah McClellan's New Jersey Number Signals an Exciting Season

With incoming recruits and transfer portal additions, Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan switched his jersey number ahead of what could be a breakout season. After wearing No. 11 in 2025, McClellan is switching to No. 3. Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. will wear the No. 11, just as his father, Akili Smith Sr., wore with Oregon.

The No. 3 was not worn last season, but McClellan will make the change ahead of his third season with the program. McClellan posted a photo of his new jersey number on his social media, announcing the change.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah McClellan Poised for a Breakout Season

McClellan joined the Oregon Ducks as a four-star recruit from the 2024 class and has consistently developed over the past two seasons. After being redshirted in 2024, McClellan stepped up when Oregon’s offense needed him in 2025.

Jeremiah McClellan will now wear #3 this season 🦆



In November, Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. both missed games due to injuries. This gave McClellan a chance to step up, and he helped the Ducks finish out the regular season strong and make a playoff run.

McClellan finished the season with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. One of his touchdowns came in the first round of the College Football Playoff against James Madison. He had at least one catch in every game through 2025, with a season high of six receptions for 83 yards in Oregon’s 51-34 win against the Dukes.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan works out as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of the Ducks’ playoff matchup against the Dukes, Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised McClellan for his development and stepping up when the offense needed him.

“J-Mac is a guy that every single day since he’s been here, he’s gotten better and better,” Lanning said ahead of facing the Dukes. “I think he’s become a really sure-handed route runner.”

“He’s a guy that’s always getting extra catches, getting extra work, and just the familiarity with offense, it’s hard coming in your first year and picking it up, and he’s been able to really grow in that year two," Lanning continued. "There’s a natural chemistry there with him and Dante [Moore].”

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With McClellan’s progress throughout the season, he can step up and be a big receiving threat for the offense. What will help McClellan become a more prominent receiver for the offense is the return of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. With McClellan stepping up through the second half of the season, the two built chemistry, and the wide receiver can become a reliable target for Moore.

Oregon's Offense Filled with Elite Playmakers

With the number of players returning to the Ducks, including McClellan, Oregon can maintain one of the most explosive offenses in college football and will pose a challenge for its opponents.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In addition to Moore and McClellan, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are both returning to the program after big true freshman seasons. Davison led the Ducks with 15 rushing touchdowns, while Hill was No. 3 for rushing yards (656). The two can become a dynamic duo in the backfield in 2026.

As for targets for Moore to throw to, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart are also returning to the team. Stewart missed 2025 with a right knee injury, while Moore is coming off a breakout true freshman season.

With McClellan in the mix as well, Oregon will have plenty of weapons to throw to, and not only can the program return to the playoff, but the Ducks can compete for a national championship.