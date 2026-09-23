Offensive Tackle Fox Crader Pulls Back Curtain on Biggest Adjustments to Beat USC

The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line has another opportunity to prove itself following a disappointing performance against Oklahoma State in Week 2.

Oregon entered the 2026 season with high expectations surrounding its offensive line. However, through the first three FBS games of the season, some of the Ducks’ weaknesses have been exposed, particularly up front.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the offensive linemen onto the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s win over Boise State was much closer than expected. The following week, the Ducks suffered a 39–31 upset loss to Oklahoma State. During that game, the offense struggled to consistently move the ball, and the offensive line allowed four sacks. Oregon also managed just 90 rushing yards on 30 attempts against the Cowboys.

The Ducks had a chance to bounce back in Week 3 against Portland State, and they did exactly that with an 84–0 blowout win. The performance was important for Oregon’s confidence after the Oklahoma State loss, but it also came against an FCS opponent with a significant talent gap between the two teams.

Because of that, the game could only tell Oregon so much about whether the issues that showed up against Boise State and Oklahoma State had actually been fixed. That makes Saturday’s matchup with the No. 12 USC Trojans that much more important for Oregon’s offensive line.

The Ducks will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday for one of six ranked matchups across college football this weekend, and for the first time since the Oklahoma State loss, Oregon will face an opponent capable of testing its offensive line.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kade Caton (85), offensive lineman Fox Crader (59) and offensive lineman Ziyare Addison (58) warm up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Oregon junior offensive lineman Fox Crader, Saturday carries even more significance.

“They're a good team, but we're gonna do everything we can to go out there on Saturday and perform,” said Crader.

Fox Crader Faces Another Big Test Against USC

Last season, Crader was unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup at left tackle against USC after Isaiah World was sidelined with an ankle injury. At the time, Crader had played just 33 snaps at the collegiate level after redshirting in 2024, but he stepped into the biggest role of his young career and delivered one of his best performances.

According to Pro Football Focus, Crader did not allow a single pressure in the game and finished with an 85.4 pass-blocking grade, the highest among Oregon’s offensive linemen in the matchup. He helped protect Dante Moore’s blindside as the Ducks jumped out to a 28–14 first-half lead and eventually defeated the Trojans.

“I think it was big to just get out on that field and feel what it was like last year,” said Crader on Tuesday when asked about how last year’s USC game gave him confidence.

Oregon’s Anthony Jones Jr., left, and offensive lineman Fox Crader, right, square off during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The confidence really just comes from the preparation and practice and just consistently doing your job. Obviously, to get into the game is fun and, you know, being able to prove that you're, you are who you say you are, or you are who you think you are, is a good thing.”

Now, nearly a year later, Crader is entering the matchup in a completely different role.

The 6-6, 311-pound junior has played in all three games this season, but his responsibilities increased following Trent Ferguson’s season-ending knee injury against Oklahoma State.

That responsibility comes after Oregon’s offensive line allowed four sacks against the Cowboys. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Crader did not shy away from his own mistakes.

“It starts with accountability. I absolutely could have played better that game. There was a lot of things,” said Crader. “We felt like the week leading up to Oklahoma State was not our standard in practice; we attacked those little details, and we felt like we were letting too many things slip that we haven't in the past. And so really we just got back to us. And we're continuing to do that. We just know that we can't let those things slip in the future.”

The Battle in the Trenches Could Decide Oregon-USC

Crader and Oregon’s offensive line will face a USC defensive front that has shown both disruptive ability and some major inconsistencies early this season.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be a major test for the Ducks to show whether the offensive line has actually corrected the issues that showed up against Oklahoma State.

One player Oregon will have to account for is defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, who has recorded 10 pressures and six run stops this season. At 6-5 and 280 pounds, Abasiri can create problems from the interior.

USC also allowed 168 rushing yards and 460 total yards to Rutgers, which shows that there are plenty of opportunities for Oregon to find success on the ground. But if USC can consistently create pressure up front, it could make another difficult afternoon for Oregon’s offensive line.

Both the Ducks and the Trojans enter Saturday’s matchup with something to prove in the trenches, and that O-line versus D-line matchup could decide how Saturday’s game unfolds.

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