Oregon's Iapani Laloulu Delivers Candid Response to Trent Ferguson Injury News

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks sent out three of their top veteran leaders to speak with the media the week following their 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State.

Center offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu echoed what quarterback Dante Moore, linebacker Devon Jackson and coach Dan Lanning said publicly about the program’s response to adversity leading up to a matchup against the Portland State Vikings.

Oregon Ducks Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu | oregon ducks on si darby winter

For Laloulu and the offensive line, the Week 2 defeat delivered additional devastating news: left guard Trent Ferguson would miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury. Laloulu addressed the emotions of seeing his teammate go down.

Everything Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu Said

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson’s Season-Ending Injury:

“Man, I seen him after that. I was like, man, I feel like I could have helped him out because that was kind of my block, where the backside kind of hit him. As soon as I seen him, I was like, man. It kind of sucks when people who does so good, who works hard every single day, and then something just get taken away.”

“And that's kind of something that we kind of emphasize in the offensive line room, and just everybody in general. Like, tomorrow's never promised. Not everything is guaranteed through your hard work, and God can take away anything at any point.”

Oregon offensive lineman Trent Ferguson lines up as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So right now, I'm just trying to be there for Trent, telling him if he ever needs anything, you can hit me up, food or whatever it is, you can call on me. Just being an older brother for him.”

“But like you say, Trent is a phenomenal player from the way he's been working from offseason, from really from when he got here. The way he just attacked it every single day, eager to learn. It sucks, but I know the thing I love about Trent is the joy that he has. As soon as it happened, he said, ‘Guys, go out there and go play, go finish the game.’ So I love Trent.”

Dan Lanning's Comments on Lack of Leadership:

“It's true, man. During last week's practice, I kind of got on the mic and kind of got on the guys. There's some kind of lackadaisical going on, and it showed up in the game. Whatever you do in practice is going to lead up into the game. So, the habits that you create in practice, it's going to show up right there on Saturday.”

Protecting the Quarterback:

“Man, I mean, obviously, you hate to have things like that happen with sacks and Dante getting hit. I think our biggest thing is now we got to go back to the doctor. That's the way we can go back and watch film, and see where we can critique ourselves even more, and see what we can get better at to make sure that he stays clean.”

Players Getting Lackadaisical Looking Too Far Ahead:

“I couldn't really tell you that. I mean, I just could tell just based off how people were just performing in practice and based on how they were just moving. That's something me as a leader had to step in and tell them, ‘Hey, gotta wake up,’ you know, at any point, and it showed up.”

The Offense’s ‘Tells’:

Oregon's Dante Moore (5) looks to throw a pass in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We do a lot of self-scout. Obviously, we just focus on us right now and just seeing how we can get better throughout the week and the rest of the season.”

Where the Inconsistency Within the Offense Comes From:

“I think right now, us being leaders stepping up, being able to lead the guys, and I feel like I can do a better job in making sure that everybody's being held accountable. You know, not letting the little things out the cracks. You know, because like I said, the little things will lead up into bigger things.”

If the Offensive Line Struggles Are Fixable Before USC:

“Well, it’s most definitely fixable. Right now, we're not worried about LA. Right now, we focus on us. We're just gonna attack it. Focus on our game plan for this week to go against Portland State. Obviously, it starts with the little things, like I said, and in practice, and the way you start, really just how you start your day, and then goes in from meetings outside the practice.”

Weather Conditions in Oklahoma:

Oregon looks on toward the end of the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, everybody knows it's hot. At the end of the day, we had to prepare. Obviously, we were underprepared for that. So that, like I said, it goes out to us as leaders, not the coaches. We got to do a better job making sure that all the players are hydrated, making sure they're taking advantage of the things right now. And like I said, just gotta do a better job.”

Lack of Continuity on the Offensive Line Impacting Play:

“I wouldn't really say that it’s like a problem. I think really it is just everybody just making sure they're locking in their fundamentals. It comes down to our basics. Right now, we just focusing on our responses, just how we can be better with the simple things.”

“Everybody, they focus on the flashy stuff. We gotta do better with the simple things. Understanding, like, if we're hard on ourselves on the simple things, it's gonna lead up.”

Challenges Relating to Catching Up the Youth on the Offensive Line:

“Man, yeah, you said it as it as the older guys, but I think everybody right now, obviously, like it wasn't the result we wanted this past Saturday. But everybody right now, we're just focused on just doing it in practice. Like I said, everything starts in practice.”

“I mean, you guys can kind of catch what I'm trying to say. And then if practice is not how it looks like, that's how it's gonna look like in the game. If you practice terrible, it's gonna show up in the game. If you practice with elite and basic fundamentals, it's gonna show up in the game. It's really all the habits that you have, whether outside or in the facility. It’s always going to lead up into the game.”

Comparison to 2024 Offensive Line Changes:

Oregon offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, right, and Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu line up as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Not really. I think right now, we know like that was that team. Now it's a different team, so now I just got to be a better leader and make sure my guys are up to par. Obviously, it’s a bunch of young guys. It's no excuse, but everybody got to be ready. You know, if coach is putting you in the game, you got to be ready to go out there and execute.”

The Emotions of the Team:

“Obviously, nobody likes losing. I don't like losing, but I got to remain cool and calm because right now, currently, that is our résumé. You know, that is what we are right now, based off what we just played and how we showed up this past Saturday.”

“But the good thing about it is that God gives us another day, another opportunity. You know, we got the rest of the season go, and that's starts in practice. It starts today, goes into meeting, and every day after that.”

“So, you know, just understanding, like, (Devon Jackson) mentioned that player-led meeting. There are some emotions to it. But we all got to understand that emotions not going to win us games. Because, like I said, it's the basic fundamental things with technique and everything else that's going to lead up into that.”

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