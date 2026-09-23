Quarterback Dante Moore Provides Insight Into Ducks' Big Response

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks enter Saturday’s road matchup against the No. 12 USC Trojans with their College Football Playoff hopes potentially on the line. It’s not what many Oregon fans thought would happen so early in the season, especially given the Ducks started the year ranked No. 2 and considered among the top contenders to win the national championship, but it's their reality.

The Ducks have learned a lot since their shocking 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sep. 12, including quarterback Dante Moore, who has taken his leadership more seriously since.

As the Ducks prepare for their high-stakes showdown on Saturday against the No. 12 USC Trojans, Moore discussed how his leadership changed following the loss to Oklahoma State.

Everything Quarterback Dante Moore Said

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) waves to a fan before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When His Leadership Changed

“Yeah, it was after the Oklahoma State game. Not saying that I wasn't taking every day seriously, but just when I was out there on the field, I felt like I was doing enough. And the moment that situation happened, not even just at practice, like during the game, when things were going bad, just being more vocal, being more of a leader out there, just on the sidelines in the locker room at halftime.”

“So that was a game, and that was a moment that helped mold us now as a team. And I learned from that, and I'm glad it happened. It's a lesson for me to learn and been carrying ever since.”

Taking On New Leadership Role

“In my past, you know, when I was being a leader, I was thinking to myself I was doing enough, but I guess I wasn't. So I make sure every single day these past two weeks I'm just pushing myself even more and more as a leader and being more vocal, showing them out there in practice, running around, transitioning from period to period, communicating with them.”

“I've been doing better with that. Even other people on the team, my other teammates, are also doing better with that. So that's just a lesson that we learned from two weeks ago, and we've been carrying on since.”

How Team Has Responded to His Leadership

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it’s like I said, it's not just me, man. This team, we've all taken a bigger step as leaders. I mean, when it comes from the defensive side of the ball, offensive side of the ball, even special teams. I think with my energy and my focus of being out there calling out certain things, I mean, it just gives other players confidence to do the same thing towards me.”

“If I'm not doing something right, they will call on me. So it's always, we're always trying to get better. There's no ego out there. So someone's coaching me really hard. You know, I'm going to accept it.”

“I'm going to coach them really hard. So, yeah, it's like this whole team's gotten better. And then last week we put the result out there. I'm not just saying, you know, the team we play, but the way we play together, the way we're focused and dedicated to every single play, it just shows.”

Playing At Coliseum

“Yeah, I played there my freshman year at UCLA. I was part of it. Ethan Garbers played as quarterback, but I had the chance to be there and experience the environment. It's a special place. This game is special just for the West Coast.”

“I mean, just another team, another opponent. But, yeah, they're a good physical team, very talented, known talent on both sides, great coaching staffs on both sides. So we've got to be disciplined and, you know, execute our plays.”

Tight End Andrew Olesh

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Andrew, he’s a great man. Off the field, very respectful, very dedicated to his craft as a player on the field. Very good with contested catches, you know, good route runner. He's been improving every single day.

“He's been listening to J.J. a lot, just Coach Merringer, all these coaches, Coach Jack, everybody that's been coaching him. He's very coachable. He's someone who is just always communicating with me, texting me, showing me plays on film. He's just someone that's really, that really loves the game. And you got to love that as a quarterback.”

USC Trojans Defense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, they have a great defense. Their front four, the backers, the back end, everybody's talented. They have a great DC. They're going to have a great plan, I'm pretty sure. But yeah, there's just going to be a lot of talent out there. We've got to make sure we go out there and execute our plays and worry about our 111.”

Moving Across the Country

“Coming from Detroit, I mean, city life as well. Then going to L.A., and L.A. feels like it's its own world. I mean, there's so much going on. You can lose yourself out there, to be honest. I think when you go out there, it's just… You got Hollywood, you got all these stars, celebrities walking around.”

“And if you're not dedicated and worried about your craft and knowing why you're out there, you can lose yourself. And I feel like there was times where I was 17 years old. I was out there. I was moving around, doing things. Just a kid would do, experience things.”

“So yeah, that's a place that's special, beautiful weather. Of course, the beach, you can do all these things. But yeah, it's a big city. A lot of people there. Yeah, kind of miss it.”

If USC Game Feels Like a Playoff Game

“Just another game. Nameless face opponent. Worry about ourselves, execute our plays. And that's all we can control.”

How Oklahoma State Loss Compared to Other Losses

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“There are no losses in life. It's all lessons, and that's something I take mentally as I play the game. Yeah, it was early in the season. It still is early in the season, and that was a difficult one because we put so much effort out there on the field, and it was a great close game, and then we just lost it.”

“And I think with how this team is, our mindset, it just hit more because we're so close and so connected. When things aren't going our way, we're never going to walk away from each other and, you know, be one foot in, one foot out. I think it made us grow closer as a team.”

“And we just care so much about, not even just ourselves, the city of Eugene, these people, the fans, and just let them down in the moment. So we just got back to work, make sure we kept our focus on the main things, and we've attacked it since.”

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