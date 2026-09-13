Heartbreak in Stillwater.

Entering their first road matchup of the season as massive favorites, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks found themselves on the losing end of the first major upset of the college football season, falling 39-31 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Boone Pickens Stadium. It was coach Dan Lanning's first loss to an unranked team and his first against an unranked opponent since 2021, as Oregon fans exit Week 2 in shock and disgust.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many factors contributed to the Ducks' stunning loss to the Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater. However, there was one that has become a common trend so far this season, and it will have Oregon fans shaking their head as the team heads back to Eugene with a 1-1 record, something many weren’t expecting entering the year with national championship expectations.

Oregon Ducks First Half Struggles Prove Costly

The Ducks, as they did in the season opener against the Boise State Broncos, struggled in the first half, which proved costly in the stunning road upset loss to the Cowboys. In the first half, the Cowboys outgained the Ducks 353 to 101 yards, the worst margin of any half for the Ducks under Lanning.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a disaster from the start for the Ducks as, on Oklahoma State’s first offensive play, quarterback Drew Mestemaker almost took it to the house, rushing for 75 yards, only for Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson to make the touchdown-saving tackle.

Mestemaker’s success continued as he dominated the Ducks' defense throughout the game. One of his best plays in the first half came late in the second quarter, when he found wide receiver Wyatt Young on a 52-yard touchdown connection.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mestemaker, after a disappointing debut in the 24-10 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, hurt the Ducks' defense both through the air and on the ground, finishing with 317 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 26-of-43 passing. Mestemaker had 109 yards on the ground and one touchdown on six carries.

It could’ve been a lot worse for the Ducks in the first half, as interceptions by Jackson, which were taken to the house, and Uiagalelei helped the Ducks trail only 24-17 at halftime against the Cowboys.

Dante Moore’s Poor Start and Defensive Woes

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s struggles also contributed to the Ducks' lackluster first half. Moore struggled to connect with his receivers, throwing for only 45 yards and completing 33 percent of his passes. It was the fewest passing yards in a first half of his Oregon career as a starter.

With several NFL scouts in attendance in Stillwater for Saturday’s matchup between the Ducks and Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium, it was not the showing that the potential 2027 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick is capable of, and with a loss already in the column, it’ll be interesting to see how Moore responds with several challenging games still on the schedule that will determine their Big Ten title and CFP hopes.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Moore found more rhythm in the second half, finishing with 191 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-29 passing, it wasn’t enough in the upset loss to the Cowboys, and there were several plays the Ducks wish they could’ve gotten back.

Defense was also a concern for the Ducks. Entering the season, despite uncertainty about how effective new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton could be, the Ducks had the potential to be one of the best defenses in college football. The 554 yards that the Ducks gave up in the loss to the Cowboys say otherwise.

The Ducks' decision to go for it on fourth down in their own territory with seven minutes remaining, trailing 36-31, was questionable as it allowed the Cowboys to extend their lead to eight before Oregon's game-tying drive failed.

What’s Next For Oregon Ducks

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss, the Ducks' 12-game road winning streak, which dated back to Oct. 14, 2023, and was the longest in college football, ends. The now 1-1 Ducks return to Eugene in unfamiliar territory as they’ll likely fall outside the top 15 in the AP Top 25 poll when they play the Portland State Vikings next Friday night at Autzen Stadium.

Losing to a team in Oklahoma State that hadn’t beaten an FBS team in two seasons is bound to have fans in an uproar, and how the Ducks respond with a loss already in the column and all their goals ahead of them will be intriguing to watch as the season progresses.

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