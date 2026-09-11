Why Dan Lanning's Praise of Oregon's Receivers Should Excite Ducks Fans

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks were victorious in their game against the Boise State Broncos, despite facing some scares throughout the contest. While there were many positions that underperformed, it seems fair that the wide receivers played up to par in this game.

In fact, after the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning highlighted the performances of the Ducks' wide receivers en route to beating the Broncos.

What Dan Lanning Said About the Big Three Wide Receivers

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think credit's deserved. I thought Drew (Mehringer) again called a really good game from a standpoint of finding opportunities to either create a double move or work crossing routes on certain looks, coverages. I thought guys were in sync. They played unselfish ball."

"It seems like the ball was distributed pretty evenly, and guys took advantage of those opportunities. But yeah, I think it makes it hard when you have multiple guys that can be explosive," Lanning said.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The word "explosive" being used is the correct way to describe some of the plays that Oregon had on the offensive side of the ball.

Oregon's Success at Wide Receiver

There wasn't a single receiver on the roster who was more explosive than Jeremiah McClellan in the first game. Not only did he finish the contest with the most receiving yards, but he also led the team averaging 25 yards per catch, totaling 150 yards on six receptions.

McClellan also finished with one of the three touchdowns through the air on the day. He was joined by Dakorien Moore, who had the single biggest play of the game when it comes to the receiver group. Moore finished with the longest play of the day, as he finished with 62 yards on a touchdown. This came on a play that he broke free from two players after making a move that caused the Boise State defenders to run into each other.

The final receiver worth discussing is the receiver who brought the most underrated value to the table. That receiver is Evan Stewart. While he fumbled on the punt return, he was quarterback Dante Moore's favorite target in the game, as he finished the day with eight receptions for 72 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against Boise State Broncos safety Travis Anderson (4) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His great veteran knowledge, paired with elite route running, is a dangerous combo for the defenses that play the Ducks in 2026. Stewart's success was enough to make him a considerable threat moving forward, solidifying him in the big three along with Dakorien Moore and McClellan.

While the Ducks didn't have the dominant performance that many had hoped for, a win is a win, and they will now turn to the next page. That page is Oklahoma State, who are shockingly entering this game 0-1 after losing to Tulsa. This will be a great test for this wide receiver group, as one could argue that the Cowboys have a better defensive back corps and will be more of a challenge on game day.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.