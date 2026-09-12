Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma State Suspended as Field Evacuated

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are coming off a 34-27 too-close-for-comfort win against the Boise State Broncos to their first road game of the season, a trip to Boone Pickens Stadium for a re-match with the Oklahoma State Sooners.

Kickoff was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. PT, but lightning strikes in the area caused players to evacuate the field and fans to be directed towards the concourses. The game is suspended until further notice.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NCAA's policy calls for suspending play when lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium. Teams must wait at least 30 minutes without another strike within that radius, followed by a short warmup. Each new strike within 8 miles resets the clock.

The weather forecast according to AccuWeather does not show thunderstorms until 4 p.m. local time, five hours after the Oregon vs. Oklahoma State game was set to kickoff. How the weather will actually impact the playing surface and the actual game remains to be seen, but both the Ducks and Cowboys had their warm-ups interrupted roughly 80 minutes before kickoff.

The heat index values are projected as high as 106 degrees in Stillwater on Saturday. Punishing heat, high humidity and the threat of thunderstorms looms.

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore isn’t intimidated by the forecast because of his experiences at Duncanville High School in Texas.

“I’m kind of used to the weather, so I kind of know how to handle it,” Moore said. “The summer workouts in high school were way worse than what we’re going to be facing, so I’ll be totally fine.”

In 2025, the Ducks made quite the statement with a 69-3 takedown of former coach Mike Gundy's team, but now under current Cowboys coach Eric Morris, Oregon faces a much different OSU.

Spoke too soon. Get comfortable. Could be a long one. pic.twitter.com/zlAKPGwHEP — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) September 12, 2026

Below are live updates from the game. The latest updates are at the top.

Pregame

PREVIEW

The Cowboys enter their match-up against the Ducks after a 24-10 loss on the road against Tulsa. To be fair, this new era under Morris also comes with 91 new names on the Cowboy's roster, so there's quite a bit of adjusting to account for in little time.

Against Tulsa, the Cowboys showed struggle in moving the ball during short yardage situations (not unlike Oregon's inability against the Broncos to pick up short yardage, especially in fourth down situations). The Cowboys also couldn't seem to recover from the loss of their fifth-year senior left tackle Jacob Sexton, who went down with a season-ending broken leg injury on the teams' first drive.

On the other end of the chain, the Ducks are entering this match-up after a shaky performance against the Boise State Broncos that nevertheless resulted in a win at Autzen Stadium. However, the Ducks' inability to stop the Broncos' run game in the first half, racking up ten penalties for 90 yards in lost yardage, plus a few misjudged punt returns seemed to overshadow some of the highlights.

Running back Jordon Davison led the ground game with 90 rushing yards while wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan finished with 150 yards and one touchdown.

After the win against the Broncos, the ticket prices for the Ducks' trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma took a dive.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WEATHER REPORT

Beyond the Ducks arriving a day earlier than their usual travel schedule to account for the 9 a.m. PT kickoff time, there's also the factor of the Oklahoma heat. According to AccuWeather, the weather will hit a 95 degree high with little relief in the shade, plus "Very warm with some sun, then turning cloudy; a thunderstorm in parts of the area in the afternoon; a hot afternoon for football; stay hydrated."

Oklahoma State, who is dealing with a sold-out crowd, will offer free cold zones located in the West end zone of the concourse level for fans. Complimentary hydration stations are located on the north, south and west sides of the stadium, both on the concourse level and on the upper concourse level.

"When I was at Arizona State, I'm sure I coached in some hot ones. It's a different type of heat. That's the oven heat. In Georgia, I've coached in some really humid ones, and same with Memphis or my time in Texas. So I've certainly been in some hot games," Lanning said in his pregame press conference.

"I think in these games, again, it's what preparation you can do throughout the week to make sure you're able to perform when you get there? Then it's about how many players you have who can play winning football, because strength in numbers has to show up in a game like that," Lanning said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

HISTORY

This is the third time the Ducks played the Cowboys, with Oregon claiming the historical record at 0-2. The first time the Ducks played the Cowboys was during the 2008 Pacific Holiday Bowl, where Oregon won 42-31. With five lead changes in the second half, quarterback Jeremiah Masoli punched in three touchdowns on the ground and one in the air.

Funny enough, this game will be the first time in Cowboys' history an active Big Ten Conference member played at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Dec. 30, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (2) runs during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Oregon won 42-31. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OREGON'S UNIFORMS

Speaking of the 2008 Holiday Bowl, Oregon's uniforms for this match-up directly references that past victory with highlights playing as running back Jordon Davison shows off the threads, including the first white helmet mask with a non-white helmet in the modern era.

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