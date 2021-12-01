Oregon Football Back Into Top 10 of Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) has once again crawled back into the top ten in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings. The Ducks moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10.
The rest of the College Football Rankings are:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest
- Utah
- NC State
- San Diego State
- Clemson
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Texas A&M
One again Georgia sits comfortably at the top, while Michigan jumped over Alabama to No. 2 while Cincinnati held steady at No. 4.
There’s a couple of teams of interest within the top 25 for the Ducks, most of which include potential bowl game opponents.
Sitting at No. 17 is Utah (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12), who the Ducks are just days away from facing for the second time in three weeks. With the Utes being one of Oregon’s two losses, this game will be one to watch for Duck fans.
Another team of interest is Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) at No. 7. They were previously No. 3 before getting crushed by Michigan in the Big House. Their two losses, one of which was to Oregon, make the Buckeyes a likely opponent for the Ducks in the Rose Bowl should they leave Las Vegas with a Pac-12 Championship.
Ducks Back Into Top 10 of Latest CFP Rankings
Oregon got back on track with a win over Oregon State last week
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Utah Round 2
The Ducks lay it all on the line against the Utes in the Pac-12 championship
LSU Hires Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as New Head Coach
The Tigers strike gold with the hire of Notre Dame's all-time winningest coach
No. 14 is Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12), which would be another potential opponent for the Ducks should they drop a second game against Utah. If they do lose in Vegas, it’s likely they’ll end up battling against the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.
The recent coaching rumors might also affect the rankings moving forward the rest of the season. As announced yesterday, Notre Dame’s head coach Brian Kelly would be leaving to head up the operation at LSU, so the No. 6 Fighting Irish (11-1) will be missing their head coach as they are just two spots out of a potential Playoff game.
You may also like:
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah
Join the Community
Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox