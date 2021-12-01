Ducks Back Into Top 10 of Latest CFP Rankings

The Ducks rose one spot this week in the CFP after a win against Oregon State.

Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) has once again crawled back into the top ten in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings. The Ducks moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10.

The rest of the College Football Rankings are:

Georgia Michigan Alabama Cincinnati Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State BYU Iowa Oklahoma Pittsburgh Wake Forest Utah NC State San Diego State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana Texas A&M

One again Georgia sits comfortably at the top, while Michigan jumped over Alabama to No. 2 while Cincinnati held steady at No. 4.

There’s a couple of teams of interest within the top 25 for the Ducks, most of which include potential bowl game opponents.

Sitting at No. 17 is Utah (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12), who the Ducks are just days away from facing for the second time in three weeks. With the Utes being one of Oregon’s two losses, this game will be one to watch for Duck fans.

Another team of interest is Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) at No. 7. They were previously No. 3 before getting crushed by Michigan in the Big House. Their two losses, one of which was to Oregon, make the Buckeyes a likely opponent for the Ducks in the Rose Bowl should they leave Las Vegas with a Pac-12 Championship.

No. 14 is Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12), which would be another potential opponent for the Ducks should they drop a second game against Utah. If they do lose in Vegas, it’s likely they’ll end up battling against the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.

The recent coaching rumors might also affect the rankings moving forward the rest of the season. As announced yesterday, Notre Dame’s head coach Brian Kelly would be leaving to head up the operation at LSU, so the No. 6 Fighting Irish (11-1) will be missing their head coach as they are just two spots out of a potential Playoff game.

You may also like:

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

Join the Community

Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE