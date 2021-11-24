Oregon Bowl Projections Entering Week 13

Where are the Ducks projected to land in the postseason?

With a huge matchup coming up against Oregon State, the Ducks still have a lot to play for this postseason. Here’s what the experts are saying.

CBS Sports

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

January 1, 2022

Oregon vs. Michigan

The loss against Utah did not shake CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm in his most recent bowl projections. He still has Oregon in the granddaddy of 'em all against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines.

This would require a win against the Utes in the Pac-12 championship after beating the Beavers in the rivalry game. While the Ducks struggled against Utah the first time, they still have a shot at redemption.

The two sides haven’t met since 2007 when the Ducks went to the big house and cruised past Michigan 39-7. They have never played one another in a Rose Bowl.

Sports Illustrated/Bleacher Report

Valero Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, TX

December 29, 2021

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State OR Oregon vs. Oklahoma

SI’s Richard Johnson has the Ducks going up against the Cowboys in the Alamo Bowl, while Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has Oklahoma against Oregon. If the Ducks don’t end up making the Rose Bowl and also don’t make a New Year’s Six Bowl with three losses, this is the bowl that they would most likely end up in.

Oklahoma State is currently sitting at No. 7 and will face off against No. 10 Oklahoma this weekend. Presumably the team that loses this game will end up in the Alamo Bowl.

The Ducks and Cowboys have faced off once before in the Holiday Bowl where the Ducks left with a 42-31 win. Oklahoma beat Oregon in the Holiday Bowl back in 2005 in a close 17-14 win.

247 Sports

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, CA



December 28, 2021

Oregon vs. North Carolina State

Brad Crawford from 247 Sports has the Ducks in the Holiday Bowl against the Wolfpack. This would likely be if Oregon loses to Oregon State and does not get a chance to play for the Pac-12 championship and loses the North.

As you might have noticed in the last section, the Ducks have played in the Holiday Bowl three times, going 2-1 in that time.

Oregon and NC State have never played one another, so this would be another first time game between the two teams.

