NFL Draft Prospect Emmanuel Pregnon Grabs Attention at Oregon's Pro Day

There were 31 of the 32 NFL teams were in attendance at the 2026 Oregon Ducks’ Pro Day. The one organization that missed the trip to the Pacific Northwest was the Los Angeles Rams.

In all, 15 Ducks from the 2025 team under coach Dan Lanning worked out on Tuesday, March 17, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those participants at the Ducks' Pro Day included:

- Offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon

- Tight end Kenyon Sadiq

- Offensive tackle Alex Harkey

- Inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher

- Cornerback Jadon Canady

- Defensive back Theran Johnson

- Wide receiver Malik Benson

- Offensive lineman Matthew Bedford

- Offensive lineman Charlie Pickard

- Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

- Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds

- Long snapper Luke Basso

- Kicker Andrew Boyle

- Kicker Atticus Sappington

- Punter Ross James

Offensive tackle Isaiah World, safety Dillon Thieneman, and running back Noah Whittington opted out of the drills.

Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, right, and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Did Emmanuel Pregnon Improve NFL Draft Stock?

During his one season as a Duck, Pregnon had an important part in Oregon's run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. After the Pro Day, he spoke about how his short span of time spent with the Ducks' program has influenced his football career to this point and his professional future.

"I already miss all those connections and bonds that I've made with everybody here," Pregnon said. "It was only a year, but it was a year well spent. Honestly, I'm just grateful for everything. When I initially arrived, the guys took me in. They helped me with that process, in terms of developing, knowing the scheme, knowing the city, and stuff like that. So I'm forever grateful for everybody who helped curate such an elite environment that allowed us to have so much success."

Pregnon's skills were on full display as the Ducks performed offensive line drills in front of the NFL scouts.

Potential first round NFL Draft pick Emmanuel Pregnon putting in work during offensive line drills at Oregon’s Pro Day.#GoDucks @lilycrane23 https://t.co/Uvim0FgAT7 pic.twitter.com/ExNLLPhI7k — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) March 17, 2026

Pro Football Focus rated Pregnon with an 88.1 pass block grade and a 85.8 run block grade. He was the only guard in college football with an 85+ rating in both categories.

If any team requires an immediate starting offensive guard, look no further than Pregnon. He's on the cusp of either being a late Day 1 or early Day 2 draft pick.

Pregnon formally met with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions during the week of the 2026 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, who have the No. 17 (Detroit), No. 28 (Houston), No. 38 (Houston), No. 50 (Detroit), and No. 59 (Houston) overall selections in the first two rounds. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At the NFL combine, Pregnon boosted his stock, with the best vertical jump (35”) among all offensive guards. His broad jump also ranked No. 2 among all the guards at 9’3”. What stood out most was his agility in drills, something that he again shined with at Pro Day.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most first-round picks in a single NFL Draft for Oregon are two (1972, 2013, 2015, 2025). This year, there is a chance that three can be taken with Thieneman, Sadiq, and possibly Pregnon.

The Ducks set a program record with 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That performance surpassed the previous school record of eight players drafted, which was set in 2024. Will another record be broken in 2026?