Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Answers Questions About Controversial Fourth-Down Calls

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks, who entered the season among the favorites to win the national championship, fell to an unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys squad on the road, 39-31, as what is arguably the worst loss in the Dan Lanning era thus far.

Oklahoma State has to get its flowers. The Cowboys outperformed Oregon across nearly every statistical margin, and quarterback Drew Mestemaker looked like a Heisman-caliber quarterback against what was anticipated to be one of the best defenses in the nation ahead of the season.

But a large part of Oregon’s loss was self-inflicted.

Oregon players walk off the field as fans storm the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks struggled to stop the run, allowing 237 rushing yards, while Oklahoma State outgained Oregon 353-101 in the first half.

One of the biggest things that killed the Ducks was their play calling and execution on fourth down.

“It certainly did. There in the fourth, the idea is that you get more than half of it back on third down. But on the same note, when you’re looking at less than three or four minutes in a game, you have to be aggressive when you know you need a touchdown,” said Lanning post game when asked what went into those fourth down decisions.

Dan Lanning’s Aggressive Fourth-Down History

The fourth-down decisions immediately became one of the biggest talking points following the upset.

Lanning has built a reputation for being one of the most aggressive coaches in college football on fourth down. His willingness to take chances has become part of Oregon’s identity, and there have been plenty of times when that high-risk, high-reward philosophy has paid off.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to players in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season at Penn State, Lanning trusted that philosophy in a hostile road environment, going for it on fourth-and-1 at midfield and later bypassing a field goal opportunity on fourth-and-1 near the goal line.

Those are the types of moments that have helped make Lanning’s fourth-down philosophy part of his identity at Oregon, but against Oklahoma State, that aggressive philosophy exposed some of its biggest flaws.

Oregon finished 0-for-3 on fourth downs, and two of those decisions came in critical moments in the second half.

“Again, I think we’ll be second-guessed 100 percent. We’re going to go back and evaluate the third downs and the fourth downs that we did convert and the ones that we didn’t. But you’re not going to be a team that has success if you can’t execute properly and take advantage of those situations,” said Lanning post game.

Dan Lanning’s Most Controversial Call

Oregon’s fourth-down problems were not simply a matter of Lanning being too aggressive. They were a combination of the decision, the play call and the execution. The most controversial decision came with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Oregon trailed Oklahoma State 36-31 with 6:52 remaining when the Ducks faced fourth-and-8 from their own 33-yard line.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all three timeouts still available, Lanning elected to keep the offense on the field rather than punt. The decision was aggressive even by Lanning’s standards.

Oklahoma State had shown heavy pressure before the snap, and Oregon still had enough time to play the field-position game. A punt could have pinned the Cowboys deep and forced an Oklahoma State offense that had cooled off to drive 70-plus yards for another score.

Instead, Oregon went for it.

The design called for Moore to drop back and push the ball downfield toward the sideline, but Oklahoma State brought pressure off the edge.

Right tackle Fox Crader appeared to have trouble picking up the blitzing defender, which allowed the pressure to come through immediately. Moore did not have enough time for the deeper route concept to develop and was forced into a hurried, off-balance throw toward the sideline.

A pack of defenders bring down Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pass fell incomplete, and Oklahoma State took over at the Oregon 33-yard line.

The Cowboys then used six plays to move into field-goal range and drained 3:35 off the clock before Oklahoma State kicker Sam Keltner connected on a 31-yard field goal to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 39-31.

Lanning acknowledged after the game that the decision would be second-guessed.

“That probably falls on me from a decision standpoint of, ‘Is this one that we want to try to flip the field or not?’ But ultimately, again, you’re in a go-type situation regardless,” Lanning said.

Lanning’s aggressive fourth-down philosophy is what put the Ducks in that position, but once Lanning made the decision to go, the offensive staff and players had to execute it. They did not.

What’s Next for the Ducks?

There is still plenty of season left for Oregon to fix what went wrong in Stillwater.

The Ducks have the financial backing, talent and resources to be one of the most dangerous teams in the country. Oregon had the more talented roster on paper. It had more experience. It had more continuity. Oklahoma State had a new coaching staff and 91 new players. Yet the Cowboys looked like the more prepared and composed team for much of the afternoon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, greets Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 12-team College Football Playoff gives Oregon more room to recover from a loss like this than it would have had in previous eras. The loss does not make a playoff appearance impossible, but it means there is essentially zero margin for error moving forward. That is no small task considering the gauntlet that awaits Oregon.

The Ducks have one more game against Portland State to address these critical issues before heading on the road to face a USC team that has been firing on all cylinders.

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