Oklahoma State's Eric Morris Doesn't Hold Back After Beating Oregon Ducks
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The goalposts have met the ground in Boone Pickens Stadium as the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys achieved a history upset against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, 39-31. For the first time in college football history, the Cowboys broke a 12-game losing streak by beating a top-10 opponent in the Ducks after an hour-and-a-half weather delay.
So, how did the Cowboys pull of such a historic upset? Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris shared postgame what went into bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Tulsa to a David vs. Goliath situation where a roster with 91 new players took down coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
'Much Faster' and 'More Aggressive'
For Morris, coming off that 24-10 opening game against Tulsa was a way to motivate, reevaluate, and challenge a national narrative of the Cowboys being down and out once again after 2025's 1-11 season record.
"I'll come back and reflect on it, and I think why I'm so happy is that our players, we challenged them this week like in a really tough way and tough manner, and we had some meetings that weren't very pleasant in here," Morris said. "And to see them practice this last week, the intensity, the focus, the effort that they had to be rewarded for it."
"I mean, I just thought that physically, we played so much faster and we were more aggressive and the guys went out there and competed their tails off and for them to have that moment for me as a coach... like that's what's rewarding for me like I'll look back on this some point later in life... and then too like we're gonna have to be really good as coaches this week because everybody's gonna tell them how good they are now," Morris added.
When Eric Morris Knew the Cowboys Could Pull Off An Upset
Though Morris shared he didn't quite know what to expect from the Cowboys going into this top-10 match-up, the coach had a feeling something special was brewing later in the week.
"I knew we were really locked in Thursday and Friday," Morris said, "Like we were super physical with the guys. Like we got after Tuesday and Wednesday, just because we thought you know we weren't near good enough in the trenches last game, and so I thought they responded on the tough days. And then... Thursday and Friday, our kids just had a different look and intensity, and they were locked in, in so many different ways."
Evaluating The Ducks Prior To Kickoff
For Morris, the goal for the defense was to "play fast" while the offense had the "identity to run the football when... needed." A strategy of the Cowboys was practicing the entire week in the burning heat, with the temperature on the field coming out to 105 degrees. Morris' goal was to clean up, while also watching the film and slowing down his process to find Oregon's flaws.
"We just slowed it down. Like, I thought, going back and really researching. And every team's different," Morris said. "I just had to go back and look as a play caller and say, 'Hey, let's get some good down hill runs for those situations today', and then obviously in some key situations have a little bit of more misdirection just because these guys were so good ,right, and up front, like those ends are pretty now."
For the offensive line, it was "night and day" for Morris against an Oregon defensive line that preseason was expected to be one of the best in the country.
"Which I haven't even looked at the stats yet," Morris said. "We have 550 yards and rushing... Can't even see how many rushing yards we have. 237 yards? I mean, I'd say they did pretty good up front, right? And so, and some of that was, there's a couple schematical things like we didn't block a ton of people on the very first play, but it was really well executed."
The Heat Was A Factor
With an hour and a half weather delay until the Cowboys kicked off against the Ducks, Morris posited that the weather truly became an advantage for the Cowboys to complete this historic upset along with an Oklahoma State crowd who's roars could be heard through the television broadcast.
"Yeah, it was so much better," Morris said. "You know, just our whole situation getting here, like our locker room was - we turned [the temperature] down. It was super cold in there, knowing last week our locker room was awful and really hot, and so it was good to be able to do it. But it was - we knew going into it as the delay happened, it was our advantage, right?"
"We were super comfortable. We got a lot of space in there. Our chairs fall down. So as we keep resetting the clock, finally we just told the kids, 'Hey, get off your feet, lay down. We have couches in there. Put your earphones in and just relax for a little bit.'"
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.