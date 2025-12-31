Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Candid Comments On Taking Saturdays Back From NFL

FORT LAUDERDALE - The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff National Championship goals remain alive.

In their first ever appearance in the Orange Bowl, the Ducks will play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT. If Oregon beats Texas Tech, it will advance to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl to face either No. 1 Indiana or No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 9.

oregon ducks coach dan lanning greets fans before a college football playoff first round game vs. James Madison at Autzen Stadium | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

One of the biggest storylines in college football is needed changes to the playoff format amid a schedule that is juggling the postseason, transfer portal, early national signing period and academics.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Wants December Saturdays Back From NFL

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke candidly that the format could improve drastically if there was a playoff game played every Saturday, following the conclusion of regular season, with the National Championship on Jan. 1. He also suggested moving the start of the regular season earlier to better accommodate the schedule.

"We've got a ton of respect for the NFL. We are a prep league for the NFL... We do a lot of favors for the NFL," Lanning said. "But there's no money paid from the NFL to take care of college football. We've given up some of our days to the NFL."

"Saturday should be sacred for college football. Every Saturday through the month of December should belong to college football, in my opinion," Lanning continued.

There is currently a big gap between the end of the college football regular season and the playoff. Meanwhile, the NFL moves some of their scheduled games to Saturdays in December to capitalize on the holiday season.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire celebrates with the Big 12 Championship trophy after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas Tech has been off since beating BYU in the Big 12 Conference Championship game on Dec. 6. The Red Raiders have three weeks off between their conference championship at the playoff, which surfaces the age-old rust vs. rest debate. In the 2024 College Football Playoff, each team that received a first-round bye lost in its debut game.

The Ducks last played on Dec. 20 vs. James Madison in a first round playoff victory, but before that were off for three weeks after the regular season finale at Washington.

A few weeks ago, McGuire did not hold back in voicing his displeasure with the current college football schedule.

“This is really not natural, you know, I really think we should be playing the playoffs every seven days,” McGuire said. “College football is not supposed to be played in the second semester. College football is not supposed to be played Jan. 19th.... If we want to get behind something and fix something, let's fix the calendar before we fix anything else.”

The CFP format will be heavily discussed and debated as a new era of college football continues to develop with NIL and the transfer portal.

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of Oregon’s Orange Bowl matchup, including the latest on uniforms, five notable stats, schedule, TV information and betting odds. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green to the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Oregon Ducks cheerleaders smile for a group photo Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five Notable Stats

Explosive! Oregon’s 91 plays of 20+ yards are the most in the nation, with Texas Tech’s 90 ranking second.

Dominant Ducks... Oregon is one of only three programs, along with Georgia and Ohio State, to reach the CFP quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons.

Despite a lackluster second half from Oregon, quarterback Dante Moore tied an Oregon postseason record with five total touchdowns, throwing four and adding one on the ground, as Oregon rolled up 514 yards of offense.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the plane as the Oregon Ducks arrive in Miami, Florida on Dec. 29, 2025, ahead of the Orange Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon enters the playoff as the highest-ranked at-large team with an 11-1 record on the season. The Ducks' only loss this season came at the hands of the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, losing 30-20 in Eugene on Oct. 11.

Five true freshmen have appeared in every game this season: running back Jordon Davison, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., defensive back Na’eem Offord, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and linebacker Nasir Wyatt.

WEATHER: The forecast for Miami on Jan. 1 mainly sunny, except for a few afternoon clouds, with a high temperature of 79 degrees. Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

OREGON'S UNIFORMS: Oregon's Nike uniform combination features the "Warp Speed" all-white jersey, and inversion of the "Fly Era" design with silver details and iridescent "mallard green" numbers.

To compliment the all-white, the Ducks paired this jersey with grey pants. The cleats are black with white and silver details. The helmet is a matte black base with shiny silver wings and a black face mask. It's the first time ever that Oregon has worn a black helmet in a postseason game.

ODDS: The Ducks opened as a one-point favorite vs. Texas Tech but the line has moved to 2.5-points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oregon ducks coach Dan Lanning and reporter Bri Amaranthus | oregon ducks on si

LOCATION: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

LAST TIME: Oregon defeated Texas Tech in 2023, and 13 current Ducks saw action in that game, including Luke Basso, Bryce Boettcher, Gary Bryant Jr., Dave Iuli, Devon Jackson, Ross James, Iapani Laloulu, Blake Purchase, Kawika Rogers, Kenyon Sadiq, Teitum Tuioti, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Noah Whittington.

Notably, Boettcher recorded a sack and a forced fumble, Tuioti finished with four tackles, and Whittington rushed seven times for 21 yards and Bryant had a nine-yard reception.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

