What Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Say About Oregon's Playoff Matchup
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Jan. 1. The matchup will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 9 a.m. PT.
As the matchup quickly approaches, Oregon fans can still buy tickets to the game at Hard Rock Stadium. The matchup is between two top-five teams, and the Ducks are looking to improve upon last year’s quarterfinal exit and make a deeper playoff push. Despite being a big playoff matchup, the ticket prices are dropping as the game nears.
College Football Playoff Ticket Prices Dropping
When purchasing tickets on StubHub, the lowest price to get into the game is $45. This is when selecting just one ticket and the cheapest option. Although the price is the most affordable, the seat is located in the upper deck in section 335.
For the upper deck, several tickets are available between $45 and $70, making the get-in price fairly affordable for a playoff game.
The StubHube prices remain low for the lower level as well, with the cheapest ticket being sold for $98 in section 135. While some tickets are being sold for thousands, there are plenty of seats for under $200 in the lower level.
Ticket prices for the Orange Bowl are trending similarly on Ticketmaster, with a low get-in price. There are still several tickets available in the upper level, ranging from $72.60 to $78.86. The trend changes on Ticketmaster when selecting the “Best Seats” feature for one ticket. The top option available is $601.05 in the lower level around midfield.
As the game approaches, ticket prices could continue to drop, giving Oregon fans plenty of options to see the Ducks compete in a big playoff matchup.
Across the College Football Playoff, ticket prices are not as high as previous years. Rain forecasted in Pasadena, California, likely has an impact on ticket prices for the Rose Bowl, but reasons are harder to find for the Orange Bowl and the Cotton Bowl.
Why Oregon Ticket Prices Are Dropping
One reason that the ticket prices could be dropping for the matchup is the location. The game is between Texas Tech and Oregon, which could require a high level of traveling for fans. A trip from Eugene to Miami is 3,260 miles, and from Lubbock to Miami, the Red Raiders are traveling 1,643 miles.
There is still time left to purchase tickets, though, and Oregon fans have proven throughout the season that they travel well.
With the move to the Big Ten, Oregon has had to play on the East Coast, and that has yet to stop Ducks’ fans from supporting their team in person. Oregon fans showed out when the Ducks faced the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in October, and are expected to be there again as the team makes a playoff push.
Traveling Will Not Stop Oregon
The Oregon Ducks will not let the travel affect them, and the move to the Big Ten could have prepared them well for the matchup in Miami. The Ducks' regular-season schedule had the program traveling the furthest in the conference, 8,128 miles.
Oregon was undefeated on the road this season despite trips to Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, and Iowa. The game against Northwestern is the most notable heading into the Orange Bowl, as the kickoff was at 9 a.m. PT. Oregon defeated the Wildcats 34-14, proving that early kickoffs will not hold back a dominant Ducks team.
